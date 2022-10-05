News18 Afternoon Digest: Will Govt's Promises Go Up in Smoke This Diwali or Can 'Gas Chamber' Delhi Take A Breather? & Other Stories

Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Roads Closed, Optional Routes in Place to Dadar, BKC for Dussehra | Full List

In view of the grand Dussehra rallies of the Shiv Sena factions, the Mumbai Police have tightened security at the Shivaji Park and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and issued advisory on routes and parking arrangements. The diversions come into effect from Wednesday morning 9 a.m. No entry to vehicles from Western express highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link through BKC Family Court towards Kurla. READ MORE

Delhi Lifts Mask Mandate & Fines, Decision Anything but Unanimous Reveals Minutes of Key Meet

With a steady decline in Covid cases in the country and in the national capital, Delhi Disaster Management Authority or DDMA has decided to lift the existing mask mandate and will also stop levying the Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places. READ MORE

Science-Wise: Will Govt’s Promises Go Up in Smoke This Diwali or Can ‘Gas Chamber’ Delhi Take A Breather?

Every winter, as the mercury begins to dip, the national capital slowly turns into a toxic gas chamber. There is a catastrophic rise in Particulate Matter — PM2.5 and PM10 — which surges way past the satisfactory levels, forcing the administration to temporarily close schools and colleges and shut down all construction activities. READ MORE

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Address First Public Rally in Kashmir after Abrogation of Article 370

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a large public rally in J&K’s Baramulla town on Wednesday where he is expected to announce regularisation of hundreds of daily wagers whose future has been in lurch for over three decades. All security arrangements are in place for Shah’s Baramulla public rally which is his first such exercise in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370. READ MORE

Tamil Nadu Education Department Probing Caste Discrimination in Virudhunagar School

The Tamil Nadu School Education department is probing allegations of discrimination against Class 10 students belonging to the Scheduled Caste community in a high school in the state’s Virudhunagar district. The department commenced a probe after a group of Class 10 students of the Government High school, Perapatti, complained that they were discriminated against by the teachers including the headmistress and that they were being verbally abused using caste expletives. The students also complained that they were forced to clean toilets. READ MORE

WATCH: UP Students Find an ‘Innovative’ Way to Burn Ravana Effigy Using Mobile Phone

On the occasion of Dussehra, B.Tech students of the Institute of Technology and Management (ITM), Gorakhpur, unveiled a smart way of burning the effigy of Ravana using a mobile phone. Technology innovations have the capability of surprising all of us, and this was no different. News agency ANI took to its official Twitter handle and shared a video a group of students with their professors. In the video, they can be seen setting a two-three feet tall Ravana effigy on fire within seconds in just a click of button. READ MORE

US President Joe Biden to Hold Diwali Celebrations in White House

US President Joe Biden has plans to celebrate Diwali at the White House this year, his spokesperson said. This will be Biden’s second Diwali celebration as the US President. Details and nature of preparations have not been revealed yet. “Yes, he has plans to celebrate Diwali just like he did last year,” White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference. READ MORE

