News18 Afternoon Digest: Will Simranjit Singh Mann's Sangrur Lok Sabha Bypoll Win Give Second Wind to Extremist Politics in Punjab? & Other Top Stories

2 Dead After Four-Storeyed Building Collapses in Mumbai’s Kurla, Several Still Trapped

Two people died while several are still trapped under the debris after a four-storeyed building collapsed at Naik Nagar Society of Mumbai’s Kurla area late on Monday night. Rescue operations have been underway since Monday night, with 12 people pulled out alive so far and two deaths reported. READ MORE

Silchar Residents Forced to Drink Flood Water as Assam Deluge Cuts Off Access to Clean Supply

In Cachar, more than 3 lakh people have been devastated by this flood. The whole city of Silchar was submerged in water. With the houses getting washed away, no electricity, and no food, the worst thing they are facing is a lack of drinking water. They are now using flood water for drinking purposes as they have no alternative solution. READ MORE

UP Bypoll Results: Losing Bastions Azamgarh, Rampur A Sign of Muslim Disenchantment Towards SP?

The results of the recent bypolls for Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats and the loss of Samajwadi Party has once again strengthened the speculations of cracks in the Muslim votebank, considered traditional voters of the SP. READ MORE

Will Simranjit Singh Mann’s Sangrur Lok Sabha Bypoll Win Give Second Wind to Extremist Politics in Punjab?

During the campaign for this year’s Punjab assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann had lobbed a question at a gathering in Malwa. “Will you hold jhadu (broom, the AAP symbol) or talwar (sword)?” he had asked, evoking strong reactions from a section of right-wing Panthic leaders accusing him of disrespecting Sikh sensitivities. But that time Punjab, at large, had responded unanimously by picking up the ‘jhadu’ and sending AAP to the assembly with a brute majority. READ MORE

At Least 46 Migrants Found Dead Inside Tractor-Trailer In Texas

At least 46 migrants were found dead Monday in and around a tractor-trailer that was abandoned on the side of a road in San Antonio, in central Texas, authorities said. The grim discovery was one of the worst disasters involving migrants in the United States in recent years — and came five years after a similar deadly incident in the same city, a few hours from the Mexican border. READ MORE

Pallonji Mistry, Chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Passes Away At 93

Pallonji Mistry, head of the Shapoorji Pallonji group, passed away late last night at his residence in Mumbai. He was 93 at the time of passing. Pallonji Mistry, the reclusive business tycoon was credited for the success of the more than 150-year-old Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which has grown to be one of the largest business groups in the country. In the Forbes Billionaires List, Pallonji Mistry stands at rank 125 as of 2022, while he was the ninth richest Indian person as of 2021. READ MORE

Phone Bhoot: Kartina, Ishaan, Siddhant Debut Quirky Ghostbusters Looks; Film To Clash With Kangana’s Tejas

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi have released the first poster of their upcoming film Phone Bhoot and it teases a fun ride at the theatres. The film, which marks the trio’s first film together, sees the cast double up as desi ghostbusters. Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant are seen wearing matching green outfits while a number of ghosts are spotted in the background. READ MORE

