News18 Afternoon Digest: Will WHO Finally Approve Covaxin and Other Top Stories

Will WHO Finally Approve Covaxin? Organisation’s Technical Advisory Group to Decide Today

The World Health Organization will meet on Tuesday to consider Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin, India’s indigenously-made vaccine against Covid-19. WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan had said in a tweet earlier that the technical advisory group at the organisation will meet on October 26 to consider the much-coveted emergency use listing for Covaxin being manufactured by Bharat Biotech. READ MORE.

Cobra as Murder Weapon, $5 Mn Insurance & A Covid Angle: Maha Man Kills Destitute to Fake Death, Held

A 54-year-old man in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district staged his own death using a cobra by killing a destitute man in order to claim a $5 million (Rs 37.5 crore) life insurance policy with a US-based insurance firm. READ MORE

UP Polls: Amit Shah To Visit Lucknow on 29 October as BJP Gears Up to Kickstart Membership Drive

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch Bharatiya Janata Party’s special membership drive on 29th October during his visit to Lucknow. Shah will also be presiding over some key meetings regarding the party’s preparation for the 2022 UP Assembly Polls. The Union Minister is also likely to hold separate meetings with CM Yogi Adityanath and the office bearers of the organization. If the electoral buzz is to be believed, the BJP is preparing to cut the tickets of one-fourth of its sitting MLAs in the upcoming 2022 UP Assembly Polls. READ MORE

Elon Musk’s Tesla Stocks Hit $1 Trillion and Internet Delivered on the Memes

Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc stock just hit $1 trillion after landing the biggest-ever order of 100,000 electric vehicles from car rental company Hertz. Shares surged 12.7% post this milestone. With Tesla stock hitting $1024.86, it became the sixth firm to reach the $1 trillion record and the only carmaker to do so. So far, only Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Facebook, and Microsoft have crossed this valuation. READ MORE

New Covid Variant AY.4.2 Seems Highly Transmissible, Less Fatal, ICMR Scientist Says

New Covid variant AY.4.2 seems to be highly transmissible but may not be fatal, ICMR’s scientist Dr Samiran Panda told News18.com. He also said there is “no need to create panic but everyone must step up Covid-appropriate behaviour”. READ MORE

Mumbai’s Water Supply To Be Badly Affected As BMC Conducts Repairs; Here Are The Areas That May Face Water Cuts

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducts repair works at its Bhandup’s water pumping station and Pise Panjrapur Complexes, the water supply of the city is likely to get affected on October 26 and 27. READ MORE

