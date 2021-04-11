News18 Afternoon Digest: With 1,52,879 Cases India Sees Biggest One-Day Spike, Sabarimala Temple Opens for Vishu Festival & Other Top Stories

Four Chhattisgarh Dists to Lock Down from Today as India Sees Biggest One-Day Spike

The Chhattisgarh administration has announced a lockdown in four more districts from midnight. Jashpur, Koriya, Balodabazar, Dhamtari will shut down from midnight, while Raigad, Mahasamund and Bilaspur will be under similar restrictions from April 14. With this, 13 of 29 districts of Chhattisgarh will be under coronavirus lockdown. All eyes on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s meeting with the state Covid-19 task force today as a decision on a 15-day ‘strict’ lockdown could be taken amid alarming rise in coronavirus cases READ MORE

20-30% Covid-19 Infected People Lose Natural Immunity Against Infection in 6 Months: Study

Research conducted by the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) revealed that the immunity for Covid-19 lasts for 6-7 months at least, but between 20% and 30% of those infected lose this immunity after 6 months. However, the research is still ongoing, but most vaccines currently in use are believed to protect people from severe infection and death. READ MORE

The Rise and Fall of Mukhtar Ansari, a Don-Turned-MLA Whose Fortunes Changed With UP Politics

On April 6 morning, when an Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police team in Punjab’s Roopnagar district was completing formalities to take custody of gangster-turned-legislator Mukhtar Ansari, chief minister Yogi Adityanath was keeping a close watch on the developments. After four years in the UP hot seat, Adityanath now had another achievement to exhibit in his administration’s fight against organised crime. READ MORE

Sabarimala Temple Opens for Vishu Festival, Kerala Guv Arif Mohammad to Offer Prayers Today

The Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opened its doors for the pilgrims on Saturday for the monthly pooja and Vishnu festival. State Governor Arif Mohammed will visit the temple on Sunday to offer prayers. The Travancore Devaswom Board said the Covid-19 restrictions will continue to be in effect in the temple due to a rise in the number of Covid- 19 cases. The number of devotees allowed through virtual queue passes will be 10,000 a day with mandatory. READ MORE

Composer Sajid Reveals Wife Lubna Donated Her Kidney to Late Brother Wajid Khan

Singer-composer Sajid Khan’s wife Lubna had donated a kidney to his late brother Wajid Khan. The family shared the incident on the music reality show Indian Pro Music League, during a special episode dedicated to Wajid, who passed away last year. In the episode, it was Sajid-Wajid’s mother Razine who revealed how her daughter-in-law donated her kidney to Wajid without letting anyone know about it. READ MORE

MS Dhoni Penalised 12 Lakh for Slow Over Rate Against Delhi Capitals

Chennai Superkings’ skipper MS Dhoni has been fined for slow-over rate against Delhi Capitals in their tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium. Since it was the first offense, he was penalised Rs 12 Lakh for the offense. Earlier he was also dismissed for a duck. MS Dhoni got out for his first duck in IPL since 2015 in Chennai Super Kings’ match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. READ MORE

