News18 Afternoon Digest: With 39,305 Cases, Karnataka Reports Highest Infections in Country; Pfizer Expanded to US Children as Young as 12

11 Covid-19 Patients Die After Oxygen Supply Breakdown in Tirupati, Videos Capture Horror

Eleven Covid-19 patients died at SVRR government general hospital in Tirupati on Thursday evening after a breakdown in oxygen supply, resulting in shortage. At least 13 patients who are being treated in the ICU ward currently are said to be critical. Chaos and panic ensued when patients were gasping for breath as their relatives rushed inside the ICU wards with Ambu bags, hand fans to revive them. Videos emerging from the hospital showed several patients lying lifeless on their beds even as the hospital staff struggled to install half-filled oxygen cylinders beside patients who were hyperventilating. Attendants claim patients were left without oxygen for nearly 45 minutes. READ MORE

With 39,305 Cases, Karnataka Reports Highest Infections in Country, Pips Maharashtra to Occupy Top Spot

Karnataka on Monday recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections in the country pushing Maharashtra at the second spot for the first time since February when the country went under the grip of the second wave. Karnataka registered 39,305 cases on Monday while Maharashtra recorded its lowest single day Covid tally at 37,236 for the first time in 41 days. Karnataka’s total caseload went up to 19,73,683, while it recorded 596 more deaths. READ MORE

Himanta Biswa Sarma 7th Cotton College Alumnus to Become Assam Chief Minister

When Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam on Monday, he joined the league of six other alumni of Cotton University, a premier educational institution of the Northeastern region, who occupied the state’s top executive post. The state’s first chief minister, Bharat Ratna awardee Gopinath Bordoloi, was also a student of Cotton College in Guwahati, which became a university in 2011. The other five chief ministers who were alumni of the college were Mahendra Mohan Chowdhury, Sarat Chandra Sinha, Jogendra Nath Hazarika, Hiteswar Saikia and Bhumidhar Barman. READ MORE

‘Watershed Moment’: Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Expanded to US Children as Young as 12

COVID-19 vaccines finally are headed for more kids as U.S. regulators on Monday expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. Shots could begin as soon as a federal vaccine advisory committee issues recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds, expected Wednesday. Vaccinating children of all ages will be critical to a return to normalcy. Most COVID-19 vaccines rolling out worldwide have been authorized for adults. READ MORE

Radhe’s Box Office Collection will be Zero, I Apologise to Theatre Owners: Salman Khan

On Monday evening, Salman Khan connected with a group of journalists via Zoom to talk about his upcoming release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor was in a chatty mood, patiently fielding questions without inhibitions. “Thank God for Zoom calls, nahin toh hum sabko corona ho jata,” he began. A major part of the discussion was the possible box office outcome of Radhe, and the extreme crisis India is going through right now. The tentpole movie is opening at a time when most producers have pushed back their releases because cinemas most cinemas across the country are non-functional owing to the pandemic. READ MORE

As Clashes Erupt Around Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, All You Need to Know About the Recent Violence

For weeks now, Palestinian protesters and Israeli police have clashed on a daily basis in and around Jerusalem’s Old City, home to major religious sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims and the emotional epicenter of the Middle East conflict. Jerusalem has been the scene of violent confrontations between Jews and Arabs for 100 years and remains one of the most bitterly contested cities on earth. The latest clashes began a month ago with an Israeli move to block some Palestinian gatherings at the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, already a time of heightened religious sensitivities. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here