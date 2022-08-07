News18 Afternoon Digest: With Eye on 2024 Polls, BJP Plans to Expand Base Among Yadavs, Pasmanda Muslims & Other Stories

On Maiden Flight, India’s SSLV Rocket Keeps India in Suspense After Suffering Data Loss at Final Stage

The maiden launch of India’s brand new rocket is keeping the country in suspense as to its fate on Sunday morning. Hoping to celebrate in advance the country’s 75th anniversary of Independence in style the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its freshly minted rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle – Developmental Flight (SSLV-D1). READ MORE

With Eye on 2024 Polls, BJP Plans to Expand Base Among Yadavs, Pasmanda Muslims

The BJP has planned to expand its base among the Yadavs, Jatavs and Pasmanda Muslims as part of its strategy to win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general election. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and former state BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya had also dropped a hint in a recent tweet, saying Yaduvanshi (Yadavs), Ravidasiyo (Jatavs) and Pasmanda Muslims will be brought closer to the BJP so that the lotus ”blossoms” in every booth in UP. READ MORE

Nagpur Couple Arrested Over Beating 5-yr-old Daughter to Death While Performing ‘Black Magic’

The parents of a five-year-old girl allegedly beat her to death while performing ‘black magic’ on her to drive away evil forces in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday following which police arrested the child’s father Siddharth Chimne (45), mother Ranjana (42) and aunt Priya Bansod (32), they said. READ MORE

Should Prez Ranil Persuade Lanka to Bear More Pain? 5 Months on, Locals Tell News18 About their Intensified ‘Fuel, Food Fight’

“Our economy has completely collapsed,” the words of Ranil Wickremesinghe – Sri Lanka’s newly-elected president and six-time former prime minister – echoed across the parliament on June 22, even as hundreds of protestors in Colombo thronged the streets chanting “Go Gota Go!” and demanded the resignation of the powerful Gotabaya Rajapaksa. READ MORE

RIL Annual General Meeting To Take Place On August 29 Through Videoconferencing; Check Details

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has said its upcoming 45th annual general meeting (AGM) will take place on August 29 through videoconferencing or other audio-visual means. The notice of the AGM to all members of the company will be sent in electronic mode. The company has fixed August 19 as the record date for the FY22 dividend, which might be declared at the AGM. READ MORE

Two People Test Positive For HIV After Getting Tattoos in Uttar Pradesh

Two people contracted HIV after getting tattoos in Uttar Pradesh. According to Dr Preeti Agarwal of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital, only after careful examination, it was concluded that these HIV patients had got tattoos made. This was after their health started deteriorating. Further investigation is still ongoing. READ MORE

