News18 Afternoon Digest: With Eye On China, Quad Unveils IPMDA To Bolster Surveillance, Security In Indo-Pacific & Other Stories

Monkeypox: Rajasthan to Screen Flyers, Send Their Samples to NIV Pune, Mumbai Gets Spcl Ward, Tamil Nadu Steps Up Vigil

Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are preparing in full swing to prevent cases of monkeypox from entering their region and India. The administration has been on toes after recent spread of the viral infection, common in West and Central Africa, in Europe and different parts of the world. Over 14 countries have reported cases. READ MORE

Kerala: One Held as Cops Launch Probe Into Provocative Slogan Raised by Boy at PFI’s ‘Save The Republic’ Rally

One person has been taken into custody by Kerala Police in connection with provocative slogan raised by a boy allegedly at a Popular Front of India (PFI) march in state’s Alappuzah district last week. Case registered against PFI Alappuzha district president, secretary and other persons under section 153A of IPC, police said. Kerala Police launched a probe after a video of PFI’s “Save the republic” rally held on May 21, in which a boy could be seen raising provocative slogans, went viral on social media. READ MORE

Bengal BJP Run from AC Offices, Was Humiliated, No One Helps Workers: Arjun Singh to News18 | Exclusive

Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh’s return to the Trinamool Congress from the Bharatiya Janata Party has sparked a buzz in political circles. After his ‘homecoming’, Singh spoke exclusively to News18 and attacked West Bengal BJP on a range of issues, while expressing willingness to take up any role that is offered to him by the TMC. READ MORE

Petrol, Diesel Become Cheaper after Centre’s Excise Duty Cut; Check Fuel Rates Today

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged on Tuesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on Saturday. The central government slashed central excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 a litre, providing much-needed relief to households that have been hit by 8-year high inflation. READ MORE

Covid Cases, Hospitalizations Rise In US, Oman Drops Covid-19 Restrictions | Global Pandemic Updates

Global Covid-19 cases continue to fall but despite that, earlier last week World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the pandemic is ‘certainly not over’. According to News18 Covid dashboard, as of Tuesday morning, there were 23,248,906 active Covid-19 cases and 6,301,821 people died due to Covid-19. READ MORE

With An Eye On China, Quad Unveils IPMDA To Bolster Surveillance, Security In Indo-Pacific

The Quad on Tuesday unveiled initiatives to address Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific region and also nullify its efforts to build ‘security perches’ in the Pacific Islands by announcing the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA). READ MORE

Amber Heard Graffiti Makes Netizens Ask if Women Get More Hate than Men for Abuse Charges

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial has spilled over from the court room onto our social media feeds. Now, a graffiti of Amber Heard reportedly in Spain has opened a discussion on why most men accused of abuse do not face such public hatred. The art shows Amber Heard with a long Pinocchio-like nose in which she is saying: “You broke my nose, Johnny.” The Pinocchio nose might be the artist’s way to show that Heard is lying. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.