News18 Afternoon Digest: With Record Jabs This Week, India on Track to Reach its Vax Target, MS Dhoni Shares Message to 'Plant Trees'

With Record 4 Cr Jabs This Week, India on Track to Reach its Dec-end Vax Target | How States Fared

India achieved its highest weekly vaccination figure so far of nearly four crore jabs given this week after the roll-out of the centralized free vaccination drive from June 21, latest data on the government’s CoWIN platform shows. As many as 3.98 crore jabs were given in the week between June 19-25, up in a big way from the earlier highest mark of 2.47 crore doses given in the week between April 3-9. READ MORE

Armpit Sniffer to Dog Food Taster: What are the Weirdest Jobs in the World?

In the present world, where products and industries exist in every field you can think of, you may not be surprised if a bizarre job you made up in your mind might actually exist. As it turns out, some weird jobs do exist that you cannot even think that people can be paid for. Could you imagine smelling armpits or taste-testing pet foods? READ MORE

Jack Dorsey Invites Elon Musk to Share His ‘Bicuriosity’ on Bitcoin in Epic Twitter Exchange

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey is considered a consistent advocate for Bitcoin on social media. On Friday, he shared a link inviting his followers to a Bitcoin event ‘The B Word’, which is an initiative by the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI). To everyone’s surprise, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was among the first to respond to Dorsey’s tweet. READ MORE

California Hairdresser Hands Rs 1.4 Lakh Bill for Haircut, Colouring and Netizens ‘Dye’ Laughing

We all know that beauty session at the salons can be expensive at times when it comes to our favourite stylist, and we tend to push our price limit further. However, what this California-based hairdresser named Jasmine Policarpo charged one of her customers is mind-boggling by any standard. Jasmine billed this customer for a whopping $1950 (nearly Rs 1.44 lakhs) for a haircut and colouring session that went on for about 13 hours. READ MORE

This is Politics, You Don’t Get Into it’: How India Swimmer SP Likith Exposed Corruption in Uzbekistan Olympic Qualifier

FINA, the world swimming’s governing body, recently announced that the results from the Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championship in April, an event which also served as Olympic qualifier, are no longer valid. The decision was taken after India swimmer SP Likith, who took part in the event, alleged the local swimmers were being favoured with the officials tampering with the timings. READ MORE

MS Dhoni Shares Message to ‘Plant Trees’ But Twitter is Divided; Here’s Why

MS Dhoni is currently vacationing with his family in the hills, but even after his retirement from international cricket, he still has a massive fan-following on social media. On Friday, his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, posted a picture of him where the outfit’s skipper is passing on a strong message to one and all. READ MORE

