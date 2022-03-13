News18 Afternoon Digest: With Zeri Seats in UP, Owaisi's AIMIM Ensured BJP Sweep in 7 Seats; Multiple Explosions in Ukraine's Lviv, Kherson

Spoiler for SP, Success for Saffron: With Zero Win in UP, Owaisi’s AIMIM Ensured BJP Sweep in at Least 7 Seats

Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) performance in Uttar Pradesh elections is being considered as a big failure. The party managed to bag just 4.51 lakh or 0.49% of votes in the country’s largest state with 15.02 crore voters. The Hyderabad-based party contested on 95 seats but failed to win any of the seats in the state. Apart from Mubarakpur seat in Azamgarh district, AIMIM candidates lost their deposits in all of the seats the party contested. In Mubarakpur seat the party had fielded two-term sitting BSP MLA Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali who joined AIMIM in November last year. READ MORE

Congress Should End Dynastic Politics, Says Ex-Goa CM Rane, Tells BJP MLA Son to Keep Poll Promises

Relaxing with a cup of hot tea and his well-groomed cocker spaniel Bubbles at his feet, Goa’s longest-serving chief minister Pratapsingh Rane was all wit and smiles, a day after the assembly election results were declared. News18 visited him at his luxurious and tastefully done up farmhouse in Sankhali, where he spoke about his five-decade-long political life, his son’s victory, love for riding horses and theatre. Pratapsingh Rane, 83, in late January this year decided it was “time to hang up his boots” and did not contest the election. READ MORE

Bank Holidays in March: Banks to be Shut for 4 Days in a Row Next Week. Full List Here

Bank Holidays in March, 2022: Banks to remain closed for four days in a row next week in some parts of the country. These bank holidays include weekends and Holi. If you are planning to visit bank branches next week, you might want to take a note of this long list of bank holidays scheduled during the third week of March, 2022. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prepare a list of holidays for the public and private sector banks at the beginning of every year. It usually notifies holidays under three broad brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. READ MORE

PhD Not Mandatory to be Assistant Professors: UGC

PhD will not be mandatory to teach in central universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has said. The move is being taken by the commission so that more industry experts who do not have PhDs can be appointed as assistant professors across universities. As per reports, UGC is planning to create new positions for such teachers. They will likely be appointed as Professors of Practice and Associate Professor of Practice. While appointing such professors, their industry experience would be considered. READ MORE

Paytm Founder Was Arrested in Feb for Rash Driving, Ramming Land Rover into DCP’s Car; Given Bail Later

The Delhi Police had last month arrested Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma in connection with a case of rash driving after his luxury car hit the car of the District Commissioner of Police (South Delhi). Sharma was later released after a court granted him bail. On the day of the incident, on February 22, Sharma was driving a Jaguar Land Rover that hit DCP Benita Mary Jaiker’s vehicle outside The Mother’s International School. The business tycoon had fled the scene. READ MORE

Multiple Explosions in Lviv and Kherson; Russian Forces Encircling Kyiv

Multiple explosions have been reported in Ukrainian cities Lviv and Kherson. Reports said that Lviv is under Russian missile attacks. Meanwhile, air sirens have been activated in most of the Ukrainian cities including Uman, Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Vinnytsia, Kyiv and Poltava. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that Russia might use chemical weapons following its invasion of Ukraine and that such a move would be a war crime, according to an interview in German newspaper Welt am Sonntag. READ MORE

