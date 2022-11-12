News18 Afternoon Digest: Woman Kidnaps 2-month-old, Tries to 'Sacrifice' it to 'Revive Dad' & Other Stories

In this afternoon’s top news we’re covering the a festival organised by the Centre in Varanasi that aims to bridge the north-south divide, a horrific incident of attempted human sacrifice in Delhi, and more.

Ganga Cruise, Tamil Food, Music, Folk Dances: Centre’s Festival in Varanasi Aims to Bridge North-South Divide

From a cruise on the Ganga to a tour of the age-old ghats, Tamil cuisine, classical music, folk dances, and a trip to cities like Ayodhya and Prayagraj: between November 17 and December 16 the ‘Kashi-Tamil Sangamam’, a month-long festival, is being organised by the ministry of education in Varanasi (also known as Kashi), Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency. READ MORE

Delhi Shocker: Woman Kidnaps 2-month-old, Tries to ‘Sacrifice’ it to ‘Revive Dad’; Cops Land Just in Time

A shocking case of human sacrifice attempt was reported in the national capital. In a bizarre bid to bring her dead father back, woman kidnaps a newborn child and was all set to sacrifice the two-month-old toddler, before she was stopped by cops. READ MORE

Rajiv Gandhi’s Sacrifice in Vain, Where is Justice, Asks Cop Who Survived 1991 Blast That Killed Former PM

It may be a moment of magizhchi (happiness), as her lawyer put it, for Nalini Sriharan and five others to be finally free after 31 years in jail for the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, but for retired police officer Anusuya Daisy Ernest, the Supreme Court’s decision is a “black day”. READ MORE

India Closely Monitoring Security Situation in War-torn Afghanistan: Diplomat Tells UN

India has told the United Nations that it is closely monitoring the security situation in Afghanistan as it has direct stakes in ensuring the return of peace and stability in the war-torn country. Addressing the UNGA Plenary Meeting on Afghanistan on Thursday, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador R. Ravindra said that in the recent past, terrorist attacks have targeted public spaces such as places of worship and educational institutes, especially of minorities. READ MORE

Police Issue Over 5,800 Challans for Violation of Transport Curbs Under GRAP Stage III in Delhi

Delhi Police has issued over 5,800 challans after the city government restricted the movement of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, it said. The traffic police stopped or issued challans to 5,882 vehicles for violations till 6 am on Friday, it said. READ MORE

Zelensky Says Kherson is Now ‘Ours’ as Speakers Blare National Anthem in Recaptured City

Ukraine’s national anthem rang out in the center of Kherson, as President Volodymyr Zelensky declared the city to be “ours” after Russia announced the completion of its withdrawal from the regional capital. “As of now, our defenders are on the outskirts of the city. But special units are already in the city,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram, posting footage apparently showing Ukrainian troops gathering with residents. READ MORE

