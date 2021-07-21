News18 Afternoon Digest: 'World Failing' on Covid, WHO Chief Tedros Leaders Says at Delayed Tokyo Olympics; President, Vice-president, Other Leaders Greet People on Eid-ul-Adha

‘World Failing’ on Covid, WHO Chief Tedros Says at Delayed Tokyo Olympics

The head of the World Health Organization told Olympic chiefs "the world is failing" to stop Covid-19 as the pandemic-delayed Tokyo 2020 sports programme got underway on Wednesday. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said an uneven vaccine rollout risked worsening the crisis, but hoped the Olympics could be a "message of hope" to a pandemic-weary world.

Bakrid 2021: President, Vice-president, Other Leaders Greet People on Eid-ul-Adha

President Ram Nath Kovid, Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu and other leaders across the party line extended greetings to the people celebrating Eid-al-Adha or the 'Feast of Sacrifice' on Wednesday. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on Eid-ul-Adha and hoped that the 'day spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good.'

Petrol Price Crosses Rs 100 in 19 States; Know How Much Tax you Pay to State, Centre

Petrol and diesel prices are at all-time high in India. The domestic fuel prices have been on a steep rise since the beginning of May. After a gap of 18 days, state-run oil marketing companies had resumed daily revisions of fuel prices on May 4. Since then, petrol price has increased by Rs 10.88 per litre and diesel by Rs 9.47.

No CM Face to be Projected for 2023 Polls, Focus on Winning Unitedly, Cong Tells Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar

Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and state Congress president D K Shivakumar, in a meeting with Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, were told that the party will not project a chief ministerial candidate for the 2023 Assembly elections.

YouTuber Puneet Kaur Alleges Raj Kundra Tried to ‘Lure’ Her for App Hotshots: ‘Rot in Jail’

YouTuber Puneet Kaur has alleged that businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra had contacted her through a DM (direct message) on Instagram for a mobile application named "Hotshots". Kundra has been arrested by the Mumbai police in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Netflix Confirms Gaming App Will Be Free If You Are Already A Netflix Subscriber

We are hearing more about streaming service Netflix and the gaming platform efforts, and now we are getting more information officially from the company. Netflix is indicating that the gaming service, when it is released, will focus initially on smartphone platforms and will be available as a free additional service if you are already a Netflix subscriber.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Know How Much a Gold Medal is Worth in India

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is slated to begin on July 23 after being delayed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The athletes have been asked to follow coronavirus guidelines for the smooth functioning of the events. Players who represent their country in various games during the Olympics undergo preparations for many years.

