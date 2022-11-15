News18 Afternoon Digest: World Population Hits 8 Billion Mark, UN Announces & Other Top Stories

In this afternoon’s top news we’re covering developments in the gruesome murder of a 29-year-old woman chopped up into 35 pieces by her live-in partner in Delhi, layoffs in Twitter, Meta, Amazon and Disney and other tech giants, and the world’s milestone of eight billion population.

Blossomed in Mumbai, Withered in Delhi: How a Love Tale Turned Into Crime Episode | Tracking Gory Case

he sensational murder of a 26-year-old woman by her 28-year-old live-in partner in Delhi has sent shock waves across the country. As the gory details of the crime unfolded on Monday, people stuck glued to their television and cellphone screens. While some demanded “justice for daughters of India", others wondered how could an “LGBT activist, who backed ban on Diwali crackers" could chop his lover into 35 pieces. READ MORE

2024 Prediction to Uniform Civil Code to Revaris: Highlights of Amit Shah’s Interview to News18

The Bharatiya Janata Party will retain power in Gujarat by a thumping majority and Bhupendra Patel will be the chief minister, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an exclusive interview to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi. In the interview, Amit Shah also ripped into the Congress, saying it had no right to claim the legacy of Sardar Patel and challenged the grand old party to clearly state its position on the Uniform Civil Code. READ MORE

Why Bhupendra Patel Remains Modi-Shah’s Trusty Choice to Run BJP’s Juggernaut in Gujarat | Explained

If BJP secures a majority in the Gujarat assembly elections slated for next month, Bhupendra Patel will remain the party’s chief ministerial choice, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told CNN-News18 in an interview on Monday. The BJP is eyeing the seventh consecutive term in the home state of PM Modi and Shah. Patel as the party’s face for the Gujarat elections is confirmed, and political experts over time have assigned a variety of reasons why the saffron party has stuck with its choice in Gujarat. News18 explains a few of them. READ MORE

Why Twitter, Meta, Disney, Amazon are Laying Off Employees and What the Future Holds? Experts Weigh In

From Twitter to Meta, Amazon and Disney, several tech behemoths have been laying off their staff in thousands, which has raised concerns over the impending recession. Twitter, which has been in the news, since the announcement of Elon Musk’s takeover, has reportedly terminated a large number of its contract workers. As reported, the microblogging platform had to let the workforce go without giving any advance notice to the full-time employees who collaborated with them. READ MORE

World Population Hits 8 Billion Mark, UN Announces; India ‘On Course’ to Pip China as Most Populous in 2023

The global human population crossed 8 billion today, according to the United Nations. It has doubled from 4 billion in a span of 48 years. The global population was 4 billion in 1974. The eighth billion child was born in some part of the world on Tuesday. READ MORE

India Abstains on UNGA Resolution Calling for Russia to Pay Reparations to Ukraine

India abstained in the UN General Assembly on a draft resolution calling for Russia to be held accountable for violations of international law by its invasion of Ukraine and requiring Moscow to pay reparations to Kyiv for damages, loss and injury resulting from the war. READ MORE

What is Antimatter? Why Is It The Most Expensive Material On The Planet?

There are a lot of things in the world that are extremely expensive. Precious metals, luxury cars and jewellery take the top spot when it comes to expensive items. However, did you know that there was one more item so expensive that a few nations might have to combine all their wealth to buy a gram of it? The material being talked about is antimatter. READ MORE

