News18 Afternoon Digest: 'Worried' SRK's First Reaction to Aryan's Bail Order; Rajinikanth 'Doing Fine' in Hospital and Other Top Stories

‘Worried’ Shah Rukh Khan’s First Reaction to News of Son Aryan Khan Getting Bail in HC

Amid news reports claiming how mood was grim at Mannat during the three weeks time period when Aryan Khan was in Arthur Road Jail for his involvement in drugs case, fresh details of how Shah Rukh Khan coped during this difficult time have surfaced. Read More

Rajinikanth ‘Doing Fine and Resting’ in Hospital, Likely to Be Discharged Before Annaatthe Release

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Kauvery hospital on Thursday night, is doing fine and resting, his relative and actor Y. Gee Mahendran has confirmed. The Thalaiva is likely to be discharged from the hospital before the release of his film, Annaatthe. Y. Gee Mahendran, who spoke to the media after visiting Rajinikanth in the hospital, said, “He’s resting at the hospital right now. I’m not sure of the treatment he’s getting, but he’s fine. He would be released before the release of Annaatthe." Read More

IRCTC Revenue Sharing: Railway Ministry Withdraws Convenience Fee Sharing Decision

The ministry of railways is all set to withdraw the decision that Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has to share 50 per cent of the revenues earned by it from convenience fee. Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary confirmed this decision on social media platform Twitter. This move came after IRCTC stocks had slumped sharply on Friday. On October 28, the railway ministry asked the e-ticketing and catering arm of the Indian Railways to share the revenue with the ministry. Read More

Labour Minister Hikes Minimum Wages for Central Sphere Workers from Oct 1

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has revised the rate of variable dearness allowance for 1.5 crore central sphere workers. The hike, which will be effective from October 1, will result in an increase in the minimum wages for central sphere employees and workers. Read More

Flying Motorcycle Worth Rs 5 Crore is Now a Reality and it’ll Take the Skies in 2022

Japanese company A.L.I. Technologies has officially launched the XTURISMO Limited Edition, its hoverbike in development since 2017. With this new model it is betting on a bold vision of clean mobility, allowing users to move freely and quickly in the air in a unique way. Read More

French Open: PV Sindhu Enters Quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag Win All-Indian Clash

India’s double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu cruised into the quarterfinals of the French Open badminton tournament with a straight-game win over Line Christophersen of Denmark in the women’s singles second round here. Sindhu, seeded third, prevailed 21-19 21-9 over Christophersen, ranked 24th in the world, in 37 minutes late Thursday night. The reigning world champion will face eighth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in the quarterfinals on Friday. Sindhu had beaten Busanan at Denmark Open last week. Read More

‘Can’t Write Off India After One Bad Game’: Atherton Names The ‘Right Thing’ India Doing in T20 World Cup 2021

Rohit Sharma getting out for a golden duck against Pakistan led to suggestions that Team India must alter the opening combination in the next game against New Zealand. However, former England captain Michael Atherton believes the other way round. He has opined that just one defeat shouldn’t be the basis of making fundamental changes to the squad going ahead in the tournament. Read More

