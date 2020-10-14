News18 Afternoon Digest: Yellow Alert Issued in Hyderabad, Thackeray vs Koshyari Snowballs and Other Top Stories

IMD Issues Yellow Alert in Hyderabad After Heavy Rains, Holiday Declared Till Thursday

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad, which has been inundated by heavy rains since Tuesday evening and the administration has declared a holiday for Wednesday and Thursday. At least 13 people have died across Telangana in rain-related incidents so far. The deep depression which triggered the downpour is now moving towards Maharashtra, the IMD has said, adding that heavy rains are expected in Vikarabad, Siddipet and Jagaon districts of Telangana.

'Cannot Forget the Insult of August 5': Mehbooba Mufti's First Message to Kashmir on Article 370 Post Release

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who was released from detention after 14 months, has vowed to continue her struggle for the restoration of Article 370 and the resolution of the Kashmir issue. In first remarks after her release, Mufti said she can never forget the "humiliation" of August 5, 2019 when J&K's special status was revoked and the state was bifurcated into two union territories.

Fuming Over Maha Guv's 'Votary of Hindutva Turns Secular' Letter, Shiv Sena May Seek Recall of Koshyari

The Shiv Sena is mulling writing to President Ram Nath Kovind to seek the removal of Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari a day after a 'letter war' ensued between him and the government over reopening of religious places during the phased lifting of Covid-19 lockdown. In the letter, making a case for permitting people to worship in temples -- closed since the lockdown was clamped on March 23 -- Governor Koshyari asked Thackeray: "You have been a strong votary of Hindutva… Have you turned 'secular' yourself, the term which you hated?"

Rajinikanth Moves Court Against Property Tax Demand on Wedding Hall Closed Due to Lockdown

Actor Rajinikanth has moved the Madras High Court against a property tax demand of Rs 6.5 lakh over a wedding hall -- Raghavendra Mandapam – that he owns in Chennai. As the property has been closed since March 24 this year in view of the coronavirus lockdown, the actor has argued that he is eligible for vacancy remission on property tax.

Baba Ramdev Falls Off Elephant While Trying to Perform Yoga Asanas, Video Goes Viral

A video has gone viral of yoga guru Ramdev falling off the back of an elephant while performing yoga at the Ramnareti Ashram in Mahavan, Mathura. In the video, Ramdev can be seen dusting off dirt and moving on with a smile.

Tanishq's Ad Showing Hindu-Muslim Couple Didn't End in 'Boycott'. It Threatened Employees' Lives

An advertisement showing an inter-faith marriage by jewelry brand Tanishq has become the talking point of desi Internet. There's nothing golden about it, though. What on the surface seems like an ad about unity between families, the cancel culture brigade turned it into something else: "Love jihad." Tanishq, eventually pulled the ad down on Tuesday amid calls for boycott. A statement put by Tanishq reveals that the anger wasn't limited to calls for boycott but also threatened the safety of its employees, with many trolls invoking the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attacks in France.

iPhone 12 Mini On Apple India Online Store: Rs 69,900 Onwards & Up To Rs 22,000 For Your Old Phone

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini has been listed on the Apple India online store. The smallest iPhone at this time and indeed the most compact 5G smartphone in the world, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is priced Rs 69,900 onwards and will be available in three storage options and five colours. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini preorders will begin soon with shipping expected in mid-November. If you preorder one in the coming days on the Apple India online store, you will also be able to take advantage of the smartphone trade-in, which depending on the phone you currently own and its condition, will offer you up to Rs 22,000 off the price of the new Apple iPhone 12 Mini.