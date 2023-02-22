News18 Afternoon Digest: Yogi Govt 2.0 Presents Biggest Budget Ever; Delhi Mayor Election Underway Post 3 Failed Attempts & Other Top Stories

The latest in Yogi Govt 2.0’s Biggest Budget, Sena vs Sena battle, Delhi Mayor Election and other top stories on News18.com.

Yogi Govt 2.0 Presents Biggest Budget Ever of Nearly Rs 7L Cr; Brings Cheer to UP Students, Women, Startups

UP Budget 2023: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government presented its biggest ever bumper budget of nearly Rs 7 lakh crore on Wednesday. The budget was presented by Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna. READ MORE

Delhi Mayor Election Underway Post 3 Failed Attempts; MPs Vote 1st, Phones Banned in Booths

The national capital may get a new mayor today as Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is finally holding the mayoral polls after two months of political tussle and three failed attempts. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Uddhav’s Last Hope, Hearing in SC Against EC Ruling Today; Thane Cops Meet Raut Over ‘Contract Killing’ Plan Claim

The Supreme Court will hear the petition filed by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray challenging the decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognising the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordering allocation of the “bow and arrow” poll symbol to it, on Wednesday. A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will also hear cases related to the rift in the Shiv Sena party, which led to the political changes in Maharashtra in June-July. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Kerala CM Slams Triple Talaq Ban: The Debate | Explained

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday raised questions over the ban on triple talaq, asking why it was was criminalised “when divorce happens in all religions." Speaking at a conference, the CM said, “people from different religious backgrounds might have come here for the conference. Can we use a different mode of punishment for each person? For a person following a certain religion, there’s one law and for another, there is another law. Isn’t this what we are seeing in the case of the triple talaq?” READ MORE

‘Return Kohinoor to India’: Indian-Origin Journalist’s Heated Debate on UK TV Show Goes Viral

A video of an Indian-origin journalist Narinder Kaur and GB News journalist Emma Webb discussing if the UK should return the Kohinoor diamond to India has gone viral. READ MORE

One Year of Ukraine War | Kharkiv’s Residents Return to Rebuild City amid Shelling, Bombings

Kharkiv, the Ukrainian city liberated months ago from Russian troops, continues to strive on a diet of hope and spirit amidst the devastation all around the city. READ MORE

Ananya Panday Glams It Up With Sara Ali Khan in Doha, Check Out the Diva’s Latest Instagram Reel

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan are having the time of their lives in Qatar. A day after sharing glimpses of their reunion in Doha, Ananya dropped a reel on her Instagram account, exhibiting her “shiny day” with Sara. The two actresses, in the montage video, can be seen decked in their finest, presumably to attend an event. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here