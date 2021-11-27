News18 Afternoon Digest: Youtube Creates Real-life Squid Games With Rs 3.4 Crore Prize & Other Top Stories

NASA Shares Scary Image of How Pollution in Northern India Looks From Space

We all are aware of the pollution that engulfs Delhi and surrounding areas during the start of winter. The pollution levels in the national capital has been at alarming rates since the past few years. The pollution this year is so bad that it is visible from the space! Yes, American space agency NASA has shared a picture that shows the level of air pollution, and has identified the problem causing it. READ MORE

YouTuber Creates Real-World Squid Games With Rs 3.4 Crore Cash Prize

South Korean Netflix show Squid Games has taken over the internet by a storm. The drama series is based around hundreds of cash-strapped contestants who take up an invitation to compete in a children’s game for cash but the stakes turn out to be deadly. The show gained so much popularity that it soon became the most-streamed show on the popular streaming platform. Now, to cash-in on the ongoing trend, a YouTuber has created his own version of real-life Squid Games. READ MORE

Paytm, PhonePe And Others May Soon Face A ‘WhatsApp Problem’ In Digital Payments

WhatsApp has won regulatory approval to double the number of users on its payments service in India to 40 million, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Friday. The company had requested that there should be no cap on users of its payment service in India. Instead, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)this week told the company it could double the user base to which it can offer its payment service - currently restricted to 20 million - the source said. READ MORE

Moderna Says it Will Develop Booster Shot for New Covid Variant

The US pharmaceutical company Moderna said on Friday it will develop a booster shot against the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. It is one of three strategies the company is working to address the new threat, including a higher dose of its existing vaccine, Moderna said. READ MORE

Karnataka: No of Covid-infected at Dharwad Medical College Reaches 281, CM Bommai Calls Meeting

In a worrying localised outbreak of Covid-19 in Karnataka, the number of people infected reached 281 in Dharwad’s SDM college of Medical Sciences, according to reports. As infection numbers increase, the district administration has declared holidays for all educational institutes situated around 500 meters of the college. READ MORE

Bitcoin, Ether, Solana Price Drop Today: Cryptos Crash as New Covid-19 Variant Emerges

Bitcoin price crashed on Saturday, hitting a seven-week low after a new variant of coronavirus had emerged in South Africa. The world’s largest cryptocurrency dropped over 6 per cent in the last 24 hours to $54,425.11, according to CoinMarketCap. The sudden tumble in the cryptocurrency world brought bitcoin to the lowest level since October. Bitcoin sank over 20 per cent from an all-time high of nearly $69,000. READ MORE

Rain Updates: At Least 8 Dead Till Now in Tamil Nadu as Downpour Continues

Areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may face heavy rainfall over the next three days, while Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema may witness showers on Sunday and Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department has said. The met department also said a low pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea on Monday. READ MORE

