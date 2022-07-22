News18 Afternoon Digest:Ahead of 75th Independence Day, PM Modi Urges Citizens to Hoist Tiranga from August 13-15 & Other Stories

A Peek into Mamata’s Mind: Why TMC Is Abstaining from Voting in Vice Presidential Election

Mamata Banerjee’s party Trinamool Congress decided on Thursday to abstain from voting in the vice presidential election, in which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate is Jagdeep Dhankhar, the governor of West Bengal. The polls will be held on August 6, with Congress veteran Margaret Alva the challenger. READ MORE

Ahead of 75th Independence Day, PM Modi Urges Citizens to Hoist Tiranga from August 13-15

As India gears up to celebrate its 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to people to strengthen the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag in their homes between August 13-15. READ MORE

Dinesh Gunawardena, Whose Parents Fought in India’s Freedom Struggle, Is Sri Lanka’s New Prime Minister

Seventy-two-year-old Dinesh Gunawardena is Sri Lanka’s new prime minister. The leader of the House in Parliament took oath as PM on Friday. He was the foreign affairs and education minister in the previous Gotabaya-Mahinda government. READ MORE

Meet Ramveer Tanwar, Noida-based Engineer Who Quit His Job To Revive India’s Dying Lakes

Unless you are living under a rock, you would know that climate change and global warming have been posing a serious threat to the environment. While international environmental activists like Greta Thunberg raise global awareness about the significance of climate change, there are a few foot soldiers back home in India as well who have been doing their bit to save the environment. And if we are to talk about them, we cannot miss out on Ramveer Tanwar, a 29-year-old engineer from Greater Noida, who has taken upon himself the responsibility to bring a change. READ MORE

ITC Hits Rs 300-Mark First Time In Three Years; Should you Buy, Sell or Hold?

ITC Stock: Shares of ITC on Thursday hit Rs 300 mark for the first time since May 2019, surging over 10 per cent so far in July amid hopes of better than expected earnings for June quarter in the previous trading session. The scrip has gathered pace of late, rallying some 48 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 204.50. The stock hit a three-year high of Rs 301.45 a share – a level last seen on 24 May 2019. At 10.15am on July 21, the scrip was trading at Rs 300 a share on BSE, up 1 per cent from its previous close. So far this year, the FMCG stock has advanced 38 per cent. READ MORE

‘I’ve Been Hearing it For 10 Years’: Shikhar Dhawan Says Criticism Doesn’t Bother Him

With 6,325 runs to his name so far, Shikhar Dhawan is the 10th highest run-getter in Indian ODI history. Among the active Indian cricketers, his tally of 17 centuries is the third most in ODIs. Yet the left-handed batter’s form comes under close scrutiny whenever he fails to make a significant score. READ MORE

