News18 Afternoon Digest:Don't Need Miya Muslim Vote, Says Himanta Sarma Ahead of Assam Polls; Participating in Protests Can Now Cost You Govt Job, Passport in Bihar, Uttarakhand and Other Stories

Don't Need Miya Muslim Vote, They are Very Communal, Says Himanta Sarma Ahead of Assam Polls

Ahead of the assembly polls in Assam, state health, education, and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the BJP does not need votes from the Bengali-origin Muslim community in the state elections, often referred to as the ‘Miya’ Muslims to win the elections. The state minister also went on to say that the community is ‘openly challenging Assamese culture and language and the composite Indian culture”. READ MORE

Amit Shah to Jaishankar, Ministers Condemn Rihanna, Greta Thunberg's Tweets in Support of Farmers' Protest

Several ministers of the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday, in reaction to Rihanna and Greta Thunberg's tweet on the farmer's protests, said that it was a part of 'international propaganda' and tweeted with hashtags #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.This was after the Ministry of External Affairs released a statement saying celebrities tweeting on the farmer's protests were neither accurate nor responsible. READ MORE

Participating in Protests, Social Media Posts Can Now Cost You Govt Job, Passport in Bihar, Uttarakhand

The police in Bihar has issued an order saying those participating in violent protests and demonstrations will find it difficult to get government jobs or passports. The order said that they would also not be given loans of grants from the government. According to the directive said that the "criminal act" of participating in a "law and order situation" would result in mention of it in their character certificate. READ MORE

Sharjeel Usmani Booked by UP Police for 'Hurting Religious Sentiments' in Elgar Parishad Speech

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student leader Sharjeel Usmani has been booked by the Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday for “spreading hatred” with his “inflammatory speech” at the recent Elgar Parishad conclave. He has been booked under the various charges of the Indian IT Act. The complainant, Anurag Singh, in his FIR has mentioned a viral video of Usmani where he has allegedly spread anger against the Yogi Adityanath government. READ MORE

Mia Khalifa Responds to Haters Like a Queen: Donates USD 5,000 to Lebanon Red Cross Organisation

If there's anyone who knows how to handle trolls and haters online, it is Mia Khalifa. And she does it like a queen. A quick glance at the 27-year-old Lebanese American actor's Twitter timeline will tell you that Mia doesn't shy away from speaking up about important social issues and events that are going on in the world. READ MORE

First Thailand, Now Myanmar: Asian Protesters Borrow Symbolism and Defiance From 'The Hunger Games'

Wearing face masks and red ribbons on their blue protective gowns, the group of Yangon medics raised three-finger salutes in a gesture of support for Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and defiance towards the leaders of a military coup. In the country's second city Mandalay, the gesture was repeated by healthcare workers at a coronavirus treatment centre, some of whom held a banner that read: "We support civil disobedience movement." READ MORE