News18 Afternoon Digest:Karnataka Congress Hires Poll Strategist Sunil K, Part of PM Modi's 2014 Campaign, for 2023 Election​ & Other Stories

In UP Poll Battle, Shivpur Seat in Varanasi May Answer A Key Question: Who Is The Real Rajbhar Leader?

Who is the real Rajbhar leader? The upcoming election in the Shivpur assembly seat of Varanasi on March 7 may answer this question with BJP minister Anil Rajbhar pitted against Arvind Rajbhar, son of SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. And the battle has turned bitterly personal. READ MORE

Karnataka Congress Hires Poll Strategist Sunil K, Part of PM Modi’s 2014 Campaign, for 2023 Election​

The Karnataka Congress has roped in ace poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu to mount a powerful campaign against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state ahead of assembly polls early next year. READ MORE

Indian Embassy in Ukraine Asks Nationals Not to Move to Border Posts Without Coordination

India on Saturday advised its stranded nationals in Ukraine to exercise caution at all times and not move to any border posts to exit the country without prior coordination with its officials. The Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory in view of increasing Russian attacks on several Ukrainian cities and reports of heavy fighting around the capital Kyiv. READ MORE

‘Govt Facing Unprecedented Financial Stress Due to Pandemic’: Finance Ministry Rejects MHA Proposal to Hike Allowance of Gallantry Awardees

Unprecedented financial stress due to the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the Union Finance Ministry to turn down a long-pending proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to enhance monetary benefits to paramilitary soldiers awarded gallantry medals. READ MORE

US Offers to Evacuate Prez Zelenskyy from War-torn Ukraine. Here’s ‘Part 2’ of His Roaring Reply

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked to evacuate Kyiv at the behest of the US government but turned down the offer. Zelenskyy said in response: The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride, according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation, who described Zelenskyy as upbeat. READ MORE

Who is Anand Subramanian? Red Herring or the Man Behind the Curtain in NSE Colocation Scam

Anand Subramanian, former NSE Group Operating Officer arrested by the CBI in a colocation scam, is just another “red herring”, stock market analysts who have been closely monitoring the developments told News18.com. READ MORE

