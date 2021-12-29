News18 Afternoon Digest: Omicron Risk Remains 'Very High', Says WHO After Covid Cases Surge by 11% Globally & Other Stories

Khalistani Outfits Trying to Gain Ground in India. A Look at Top Militants Running Terror Factories

With the arrest of top Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) operative Jaswinder Singh Multani in Germany in the Ludhiana blast case, it is being learnt that several pro-Khalistan militant outfits, especially, in the UK, Canada and Pakistan, were allegedly involved in carrying out the December 23 blast and have been spreading terror in view of the forthcoming Punjab assembly election, according to Indian intelligence agencies. READ MORE

Omicron Risk Remains ‘Very High’, Says WHO After Covid Cases Surge by 11% Globally

The risk posed by the Omicron variant is still “very high", the World Health Organization said Wednesday, after Covid-19 case numbers shot up by 11 percent globally last week. Omicron is behind rapid virus spikes in several countries, including those where it has already overtaken the previously-dominant Delta variant, the WHO said in its Covid-19 weekly epidemiological update. READ MORE

Sourav Ganguly Under Strict Observation, Hospital to Issue Latest Update at 1 PM

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly is under strict observation after returning positive for Covid-19. On Monday night, he was rushed to Kolkata’s Woodland Hospital as a precautionary measure. There he received a ‘Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Therapy’ after which his condition was reportedly stable. READ MORE

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP, AAP Want to Delay Polls in Punjab, But We Are Ready, Says CM Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Wednesday that the ruling party was ready for elections in the state, while the BJP and AAP wanted to delay them. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a meeting with his Council of Ministers today at 4 pm, reports said. Reports said the agenda of the meet, will be the rising cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the next year’s Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. READ MORE

Bank NPAs Fall to Six Year Low Despite Pandemic, Says RBI Report. Here is Why

The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, has recently released its annual report on the financial performance of the country. The central bank in that report noted that despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that shook the country in 2021 with its deadly second wave, the financial performance of the banks turned out to be the best in the recent years. READ MORE

Cruise Ship With COVID-19 Outbreak Docks In Northern Mexico

Mexico on Tuesday allowed a cruise ship to dock and disembark tourists in spite of an outbreak of COVID-19 on board, as the government vowed to keep the country open to cruise vessels provided sanitary precautions are met.

The ship, Ms Zuiderdam, with some 2,000 passengers and crew, docked in the port of Guaymas in the northern state of state of Sonora, state and federal authorities said. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.