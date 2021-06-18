News18 Afternoon Digest: This Gujarat-Origin Woman, 20, is Part of Israel’s Defence Forces Team That is Attacking Gaza; From Vaccine Delivery to Medical Supplies, India's First Drone Trial Begins Today

This Gujarat-Origin Woman, 20, is Part of Israel’s Defence Forces Team That is Attacking Gaza

The Israeli army bombed the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Wednesday, nearly a month after a ceasefire was declared between Palestinian militia group Hamas and the IDF (Israel Defence Forces). The IDF team involved in carrying out the strikes includes a woman of Gujarati origin, Nitsha Muliyasha. READ MORE

Ram Mandir Land Purchase: Experts May Be Roped in For Future Deals As Pressure Grows for Probe into Oppn Charges

Pressure has grown for an inquiry into the land purchase ‘scam’ in Ayodhya that was exposed by the Opposition, with saints who were not accommodated in the trust questioning the transaction. There has been some unease inside the Ram Temple Trust too over the procedure followed. News18 learnt that the help or expertise of the three government representatives in the trust was not sought while executing the complex land transaction that has now blown up in the face of the trust. READ MORE

‘No One-Size-Fits-All, Intensity Differs’: Lancet Experts’ 8-Point Prescription to Tackle Covid Resurgence

The Lancet medical journal has observed, in its June 12 issue, that a fresh Covid-19 crisis is unfolding in India’s rural parts and listed eight “urgent actions" that must be taken. The comment in ‘The Lancet’ journal was authored by as many as 21 authors, including Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. READ MORE

Indian Railways to Resume Bandra, Bikaner Special, Extend Services of 5 Pairs of Trains; Check Full List

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, the Western Railway has restored the trips of Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Special Train and also extended the trips of 5 pairs of festival special trains. These fully reserved trains will run on special fare. According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, said that for detail information, passengers may visit Indian Railways website https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ or NTES App. READ MORE

From Vaccine Delivery to Medical Supplies, India’s First Drone Trial Begins Today | Explained

India’s first medical drone delivery trial is set to begin today in Gauribidanur, around 80 km from Bengaluru. The trial led by a consortium of firms led by Bengaluru’s Throttle Aerospaces Systems had got the approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for object delivery experiments as early as March 2020. However, the pandemic had led to delays in some other permissions from agencies. The firm will carry out the first set of trials for 30-45 days. READ MORE

Why New Zealand Haven’t Announced Their Playing XI For WTC Final?

He may have been fielding questions from all around as to what will be his Playing 11 for the ICC World Test Championship Final against India but New Zealand coach Gary Stead isn’t going to budge. In fact, if Stead is to be believed that they haven’t decided upon the final combination yet and will be holding that all-important decision till the time of the toss. READ MORE

