News18 Audio Bulletin: 4 Militants Killed in J&K, Pfizer Vaccine 95% Effective and Other Latest Headlines in 2 Minutes

In today’s wrap: Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meeting on Covid-19 as Delhi records highest daily death toll, foreign minister S Jaishankar defends decision to stay out of China-backed Asian trade pact, four militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, Pfizer says Covid-19 vaccine proved 95% effective in final trials, actor Salman Khan in isolation after staff members test positive for Covid-19 , BBC to investigate events that led to Princess Diana’s infamous Panorama interview and other latest headlines.