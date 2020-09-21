INDIA

1-MIN READ

News18 Audio Bulletin: 8 Rajya Sabha MPs Suspended, 10 Killed in Bhiwandi Building Collapse and Other Top Headlines in 2 Minutes

File photo of the Parliament building. (Reuters)

In today’s wrap: Eight Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for protests over farm bill, 10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, first diplomatic-military talks today since India-China standoff, India records 87,000 new coronavirus cases, big winners in virtual Emmy 2020, and Anurag Kashyap’s big claim against Parineeti Chopra.

Missed out on news in the morning rush? News18 has you covered. Catch up with the top headlines of the day with our Audio Bulletin, your daily news fix in under 2 minutes.

