News18 Audio Bulletin: 8 Rajya Sabha MPs Suspended, 10 Killed in Bhiwandi Building Collapse and Other Top Headlines in 2 Minutes

In today’s wrap: Eight Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for protests over farm bill, 10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, first diplomatic-military talks today since India-China standoff, India records 87,000 new coronavirus cases, big winners in virtual Emmy 2020, and Anurag Kashyap’s big claim against Parineeti Chopra.