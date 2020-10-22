News18 Audio Bulletin: BJP Promises Free Covid Vaccination in Bihar Manifesto and Other Top News in 2 Minutes

Missed out on news in the morning rush? News18 has you covered. Catch up with the top headlines of the day with our Audio Bulletin, your daily news fix in under 2 minutes.

In today’s wrap, BJP promises free Covid-19 vaccination in Bihar manifesto, Uddhav Thackeray government bars CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra without ‘general consent', 55,839 Fresh Coronavirus Cases Recorded In India as Total Infections Rise to 77.06 Lakh, AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine trial volunteer dies in Brazil, and more headlines.