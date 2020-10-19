News18 Audio Bulletin: Global Covid Tally Past 40 Million, Twitter’s J&K Goof-Up and Other Latest Headlines in 2 Minutes

Missed out on news in the morning rush? News18 has you covered. Catch up with the top headlines of the day with our Audio Bulletin, your daily news fix in under 2 minutes.

In today’s wrap: India’s coronavirus tally crosses 75 mark as global caseload surpasses 40 million, Donald Trump’s son says Joe Biden would be soft on China, Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ remark against Imarti Devi triggers uproar, Twitter India in a soup after it shows J&K as part of China, Sensex gains on HDFC boost and US stimulus hopes, NCB makes another high-profile arrest in drugs probe related to Sushant Singh Rajput death and more latest news.