Missed out on news in the morning rush? News18 has you covered. Catch up with the top headlines of the day with our Audio Bulletin, your daily news fix in under 2 minutes.

In today’s wrap: flood alert issued in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Mehbooba Mufti’s first statement after release from detention; Shiv Sena may seek Maharashtra Governor’s removal; US firm halts trial of Covid-19 treatment; another minor raped in Hathras and more latest headlines.