News18 Audio Bulletin: India Records 83,883 Covid-19 Cases, Twitter Account of PM Modi’s Website Hacked and Other Top News in 2 Minutes

In today’s wrap, India posts global record of 83,883 Covid-19 cases in a day, Twitter says “actively Investigating” as PM Modi’s website account gets hacked, major study finds steroids cut death rates among critically unwell Covid-19 patients, UNSC members block Pakistan move to list two Indians as global terrorists and more.