News18 Audio Bulletin: India’s Covid Cases Breach 89-Lakh Mark and Other Latest Headlines in 2 Minutes

In today’s wrap: India’s coronavirus caseload breaches 89 lakh mark, scientists warn about fatal Ebola-like virus, Madhya Pradesh plans ‘cow cabinet’, RBI announces draft scheme to merge Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS bank, Trump fires top security official who rejected poll fraud conspiracy and other latest headlines.