News18 Audio Bulletin: India’s Daily Covid Cases at 4-Month Low Amid Vaccine Hopes and Other Headlines in 2 Minutes
Vials with a sticker reading "COVID-19/Coronavirus vaccine/Injection only" and a syringe are seen in front of a Moderna logo in this illustration taken on October 31, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)
In today’s wrap: India’s daily coronavirus cases drop to four-month low as Moderna follows Pfizer with positive news on vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet second time this month at BRICS summit amid LAC tensions, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi calls special meeting amid Kapil Sibal’s appeal for “introspection” on Bihar election loss, six-year-old Kanpur girl raped and killed in black magic ritual and other latest headlines.
- News18.com
- Last Updated: November 17, 2020, 11:51 IST
Missed out on news in the morning rush? News18 has you covered. Catch up with the top headlines of the day with our Audio Bulletin, your daily news fix in under 2 minutes.
