News18 Audio Bulletin: J&J’s Covid-19 Vaccine Enters Phase-3, Rafale Deal's Offset Obligation Not Met and Other Top News in 2 Minutes

Missed out on news in the morning rush? News18 has you covered. Catch up with the top headlines of the day with our Audio Bulletin, your daily news fix in under 2 minutes

In today’s wrap, Johnson and Johnson's single-shot Covid-19 vaccine enters phase-3 trials with 60,000 people, massive fire breaks out at ONGC's Surat plant after 3 blasts, union minister Suresh Angadi dies week after being hospitalised with Covid-19, Dassault Aviation yet to meet key offset obligation in Rafaale fighter jet deal, shows CAG report, and more.