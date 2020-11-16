Next Story
News18 Audio Bulletin: Nitish Kumar to Take Oath Today, Syrian Foreign Minister Dies and Other Headlines in 2 Minutes
JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar will take oath as Bihar CM for the fourth consecutive term on Monday. (File photo/PTI)
In today’s wrap: Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for fourth consecutive term today, Syrian foreign minister Walid Muallem dies at 79, UK prime minister Boris Johnson in self-isolation after coming in contact with Covid-19 patient, places of worship reopen in Maharashtra, Delhi sees most polluted Diwali in four years even as Mumbai records lowest noise pollution in 15 years, woman gang-raped at engagement party in Mumbai hotel and other latest headlines.
- Last Updated: November 16, 2020, 11:35 IST
