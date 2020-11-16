News18 Audio Bulletin: Nitish Kumar to Take Oath Today, Syrian Foreign Minister Dies and Other Headlines in 2 Minutes

Missed out on news in the morning rush? News18 has you covered. Catch up with the top headlines of the day with our Audio Bulletin, your daily news fix in under 2 minutes.

In today’s wrap: Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for fourth consecutive term today, Syrian foreign minister Walid Muallem dies at 79, UK prime minister Boris Johnson in self-isolation after coming in contact with Covid-19 patient, places of worship reopen in Maharashtra, Delhi sees most polluted Diwali in four years even as Mumbai records lowest noise pollution in 15 years, woman gang-raped at engagement party in Mumbai hotel and other latest headlines.