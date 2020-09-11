News18 Audio Bulletin: No Change in China’s Stand After Moscow Meet and Other Top Headlines in 2 Minutes
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a bilateral meeting with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Beijing, on August 12, 2019. (PTI)
In today’s wrap: Sources say no change in China’s Ladakh stand after foreign ministers’ meet, India nears mark of 1 lakh coronavirus a day, government revises SOP for NEET 2020, Sero-survey says 64 lakh Indians were exposed to Covid infection in May, Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Nirmala Sitharaman on “act of god” remark”, order on Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea today and more.
Missed out on news in the morning rush? News18 has you covered. Catch up with the top headlines of the day with our Audio Bulletin, your daily news fix in under 2 minutes.
In today’s wrap: Sources say no change in China’s Ladakh stand after foreign ministers’ meet, India nears mark of 1 lakh coronavirus a day, government revises SOP for NEET 2020, Sero-survey says 64 lakh Indians were exposed to Covid infection in May, Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Nirmala Sitharaman on “act of god” remark”, order on Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea today and more.