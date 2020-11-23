News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

News18 Audio Bulletin: PM’s Covid Meeting With States, SpiceJet Emergency Landing and Other Headlines in 2 Minutes

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In today’s wrap: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair meeting on Covid-19 with states tomorrow, SpiceJet Flight makes emergency landing in Patna, India sees more than 44,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, Cyclone Nivar heads for Tamil Nadu, Delhi sees chilliest November morning in 17 years and other latest headlines.

Missed out on news in the morning rush? News18 has you covered. Catch up with the top headlines of the day with our Audio Bulletin, your daily news fix in under 2 minutes.

In today’s wrap: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair meeting on Covid-19 with states tomorrow, SpiceJet Flight makes emergency landing in Patna, India sees more than 44,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, Cyclone Nivar heads for Tamil Nadu, Delhi sees chilliest November morning in 17 years and other latest headlines.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...