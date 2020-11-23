News18 Audio Bulletin: PM’s Covid Meeting With States, SpiceJet Emergency Landing and Other Headlines in 2 Minutes

Missed out on news in the morning rush? News18 has you covered. Catch up with the top headlines of the day with our Audio Bulletin, your daily news fix in under 2 minutes.

In today’s wrap: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair meeting on Covid-19 with states tomorrow, SpiceJet Flight makes emergency landing in Patna, India sees more than 44,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, Cyclone Nivar heads for Tamil Nadu, Delhi sees chilliest November morning in 17 years and other latest headlines.