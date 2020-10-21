News18 Audio Bulletin: Reports of Pak Rangers Abducting Sindh Police Chief; Black Money Flows in Bihar Polls and Other Top News in 2 Minutes
Mohammad Safdar (center) son-in-law of former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif, leaves after a court granted him bail, in Karachi, on October 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
- News18.com
- Last Updated: October 21, 2020, 11:00 IST
Missed out on news in the morning rush? News18 has you covered. Catch up with the top headlines of the day with our Audio Bulletin, your daily news fix in under 2 minutes.
In today’s wrap, civil war rumours in Karachi after reports of rangers abducting Sindh police chief; PLA soldier who strayed across LAC in eastern Ladakh handed back to Chinese Army; black money, inducements worth over Rs 35 crore seized ahead of Bihar Elections; India to discard convalescent plasma therapy from Covid-19 treatment guidelines; and IMD predicts heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.