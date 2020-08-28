News18 Audio Bulletin: SC Order on Final-Year Exams, WHO Warning on Herd Immunity and Other Top Headlines in 2 Minutes

Missed out on news in the morning rush? News18 has you covered. Catch up with the top headlines of the day with our Audio Bulletin, your daily news fix in under 2 minutes.

In today’s wrap, Supreme Court’s order on final-year exams, Ghulam Nabi Azad’s warning to Congress leadership, WHO caution on countries lifting lockdowns, Shinzo Abe’s likely exit as Japan PM, India’s latest Covid-19 figures, Amnesty International’s statement on Delhi Police conduct during February riots and more.