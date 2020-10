Missed out on news in the morning rush? News18 has you covered. Catch up with the top headlines of the day with our Audio Bulletin, your daily news fix in under 2 minutes.

In today’s wrap, Supreme Court to consider plea seeking court-monitored probe in Hathras rape case today, Donal Trump returns to White House after 4 days in hospital despite having Covid-19, Quad foreign ministers to meet in Tokyo, NDA may announce list of candidates for Bihar polls, and more.