News18 Audio Bulletin: Setback in Oxford Vaccine Trial, Silver Lake Investment in Reliance Retail and Other Latest News in 2 Minutes

In today’s wrap: UK’s AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial after volunteer falls ill; Silver Lake to invest Rs 7,500 in Reliance Retail; Indian Army prepares for cold, long haul in Ladakh; Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day NCB custody, Bollywood comes out in support; guidelines issued for reopening schools; India’s latest coronavirus tally and more.