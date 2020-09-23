News18 Audio Bulletin: Several Areas in Mumbai Flooded, India and China Agree No More Escalation and Other Top News in 2 Minutes

Missed out on news in the morning rush? News18 has you covered. Catch up with the top headlines of the day with our Audio Bulletin, your daily news fix in under 2 minutes.

In today’s wrap, several areas in Mumbai flooded after heavy overnight rain, Reliance Retail gets Rs 5,550 crore investment from KKR, Opposition leaders to meet President today after Parliament boycott, India and China agree to stop sending more troops to frontline, and more.