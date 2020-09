Missed out on news in the morning rush? News18 has you covered. Catch up with the top headlines of the day with our Audio Bulletin, your daily news fix in under 2 minutes.

In today’s wrap, Special Court to pronounce verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case at 11am today, Trump says don’t want to pay tax at US Presidential debate with Joe Biden, General Atlantic to invest Rs 3,675 crore in Reliance Retail, over 400 people working at Puri's Jagannath temple test COVID-19 positive, and more.