News18 Audio Bulletin: Voting Kicks Off in Bihar, India’s Covid Count Nears 80 Lakh and Other Latest Headlines in 2 Minutes
Poll officials collect EVMs at a distribution center on the eve of the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, at Paliganj in Patna, on October 27, 2020. (PTI Photo)
In today’s wrap: Voting off to slow start in first phase of Bihar assembly elections, China’s response to Mike Pompeo’s stinging attack on India visit, India’s Covid-19 tally nears 80 lakh mark, Donald Trump’s campaign website hacked, Hyderabad airport rolls out e-boarding for international passengers, Philadelphia on the edge after Black man shot dead, mainland China reporters most Covid cases in two months and other latest headlines.
- Last Updated: October 28, 2020, 10:39 IST
