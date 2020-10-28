News18 Audio Bulletin: Voting Kicks Off in Bihar, India’s Covid Count Nears 80 Lakh and Other Latest Headlines in 2 Minutes

Missed out on news in the morning rush? News18 has you covered. Catch up with the top headlines of the day with our Audio Bulletin, your daily news fix in under 2 minutes.

In today’s wrap: Voting off to slow start in first phase of Bihar assembly elections, China’s response to Mike Pompeo’s stinging attack on India visit, India’s Covid-19 tally nears 80 lakh mark, Donald Trump’s campaign website hacked, Hyderabad airport rolls out e-boarding for international passengers, Philadelphia on the edge after Black man shot dead, mainland China reporters most Covid cases in two months and other latest headlines.