1-MIN READ

News18 Audio Bulletin: Xi Tells Chinese Troops to Focus on War Prep and Other Latest Headlines in 2 Minutes

File photo of Chinese president Xi Jinping.

In today’s wrap: Xi Jinping asks Chinese troops to focus on war preparation, KD Kumaraswamy lashes out at former ally Congress; heavy rains wreak havoc in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra; WHO says young people may not get vaccine till 2022 and more top headlines.

Missed out on news in the morning rush? News18 has you covered. Catch up with the top headlines of the day with our Audio Bulletin, your daily news fix in under 2 minutes.

