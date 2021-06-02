News18 Bangla, News18 Telugu Garner Max Unique Views In April, Win Readers' Vote Of Confidence

News18 Bangla and News18 Telugu, leading digital news portals in the respective languages, continued to cement their position as market leaders, offering the highest standards of journalism and bringing the latest news in the form of stories, photos and videos.

As per the recent ComScore Mobile Metrix Web in April 2021, News18 Bangla with a whopping 7.42 million unique viewers beat the largest news aggregators Anandabazar.com (6.96 million viewers) and EiSamay.com (6.95 viewers).

Catering to all sections of society, especially to the digital-savvy consumers- millennials, and Generation Z, Bengali readers showed their affinity towards the website during the election season. News18 Bangla provided readers with in-depth ground reports, videos, and text-based articles, attaining readers’ trust.

News18 Telugu, too, garnered 12.04 million unique viewers beating the competition - Sakshi.com (12 million users) and TV9telugu.com (11.98 million users), as per the Comscore Mobile Metrix, April 2021.

News 18 Bangla and News 18 Telugu are digital arms of Network18, India’s most diversified media conglomerate with interests in television, internet, films, e-commerce, magazines, mobile content, and allied businesses.

The Comscore mobile metrix captures reach, unique users, page views, browsing duration, demographics and average daily visitors on the webpage.

