News18.com Daybreak | Kangra Bus Tragedy, Congress' Feast Before Fast and Other Stories You May Have Missed
A rescue operation is carried out after a bus carrying school students fell into a gorge near Nurpur in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday afternoon. (PTI Photo)
In an extremely tragic incident, 26 children and three others lost their lives today in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district as the school-bus they were on crashed and fell into a 100-feet deep gorge. The children were students of Wazir Ram Singh Pathania Memorial Public School and were mostly in Class 5 or below. Read the full report here.
The Rahul Gandhi-led Congress’s all-India fast to protest against caste violence, communalism, washout of the Budget Session of the Parliament, CBSE paper leak and several other issues turned into nothing but a bitter political battle between the Congress and BJP. While Gandhi called PM Modi ‘casteist’ and ‘anti-Dalit’, BJP spokesperson too made personal attacks on Gandhi, claiming the latter could not come on time for the fast as he failed to make up on time. Read all the drama of 'Sadbhawna Upwas' here.
The father of the 18-year-old who tried to set herself and her family on fire outside UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s house on Sunday alleging rape by a BJP MLA, died in police custody on Monday. The girl had alleged BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brothers of raping her. Six police officers have been suspended in connection to the incident.
The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch on Monday filed a chargesheet against seven people accused of raping and killing an eight-year-old girl in the infamous Kathua rape-murder case. The chargesheet was filed amid chaotic scenes, just a few days after DNA tests confirmed that eight-year-old Asifa Bano, who belonged to the nomadic Bakarwal community, was held captive in a temple before being raped and strangled to death in Kathua.
In an embarrassment for the Congress party, a photo of Congress leaders went viral in which they were seen eating ‘chole bhature’, even as party President Rahul Gandhi led his protest in Raj Ghat as part of nationwide ‘fast’ of the party. The photo was posted on Twitter by a BJP leader. Read Congress’s clarification here.
Wary of BJP’s tactics in Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) want BJP to spare 20 of the 40 Parliamentary seats for them ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Read the full report here.
The controversy around Priya Prakash Varrier's debut movie Oru Adaar Love refuses to die down. A fresh plea has reportedly been filed in the Supreme Court seeking removal of Manikya Malaraaya Poovi song from the yet-to-be-released Malayalam film, claiming that winking is "forbidden in Islam." Priya recently became an overnight rage after a clip from the film in which she is seen winking at her co-star went viral on social media.
The ‘angry Hanuman’ trend seems to have caught on across the country, with the sticker of the aggressive-looking Hanuman popping up behind every car and on the visor of every motorbike. But is it really a pan Indian phenomenon? The Kerala boy who designed it surely had not intended it to be.
Students of Jamia Millia Islamia create haunting sand art animation video on the deplorable condition of civilians in Kashmir. Watch it here.
Telugu Film Chamber employees were in for a surprise when Tollywood female actor Sri Reddy sat topless outside the office in Hyderabad to protest against the existence of ‘casting couch’ in the industry on April 07, 2018. Sri Reddy alleged that she was asked to send inappropriate pictures and videos to get a chance in Telugu films, and threatened to expose names of people who “exploit young, aspiring actors”.
Has growth in the Indian healthcare sector and services only been horizontal and vertical? Cue to be taken from the fact that even after 70 years of Independence, people in rural areas are forced to carry dead bodies on their shoulders while being denied transportation from the respective hospitals. Read full story for a detailed report.
The central government on April 2, 2018 moved the Supreme Court to seek recall of its judgment that ruled that there would be no automatic arrest of an accused following a complaint moved under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. News18 Explains discusses the developments leading up to the 1989 Act, what has changed since and what this means going ahead.
