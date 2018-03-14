English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18.com Daybreak | Aadhaar Deadline, Prestige Fight For Yogi and Other Stories You May Have Missed
A woman goes through the process of finger scanning for the Unique Identification (UID) database system, also known as Aadhaar, at a registration centre in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters/File photo)
The counting of votes for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections is about to begin. The bypolls were necessitated when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vacated the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Phulpur seat after both of them were elected to the UP Legislative Council. Track all the live updates here.
The Supreme Court has extended the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail various services till a Constitution Bench rules on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Aadhaar Act.
The just concluded RSS conclave at its headquarters in Nagpur has opposed separate religion tag for the Lingayats, claim separate Lingayat movement leaders in Karnataka. According to them, RSS is opposing even minority status to them on the grounds that it will further divide Hindu religion. But it has not gone down well with the activists, who are pushing the government to accord a separate religion or at least a minority status to Lingayats.
Former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan said that there was plenty of blame to go around for the nearly Rs 13,500 Punjab National Bank scam. Rajan, who was RBI governor from 2013 to 2016, broke his silence on the scam after allegations were levelled against the 80:20 gold scheme rolled out in 2014. Read his interview here.
"Helicopters, sir. Please send helicopters with lots of water." This was a frantic call from one of the victims of the Theni forest fire on Sunday. When help first reached them, several of them were charred beyond recognition. "They must have jumped in between the rocks and tried hiding under them when they saw the fire but they were burnt along with the rocks. So much so that we couldn't differentiate between the victims and the rocks. Both were burnt fully," says S Jagadish, an ambulance driver, who first reached the spot for rescue after the forest fire trapped 36 trekkers in Theni district of Tamil Nadu.
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar has chosen to re-send Bashishtha Narayan Singh and Mahendra Pratap Singh to the upper house of the parliament, ignoring many other contenders including general secretary KC Tyagi.
Days before Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Agarwal joined the ruling BJP, he had put a rather inconvenient question to the government, asking if it has accepted that demonetisation was its "worst decision". Denied a re-nomination to the Upper House by Samajwadi Party, Agarwal joined the BJP on Monday.
Asserting its 'India First' policy, the Maldivian government claimed that as far as it was concerned, India is its big brother in Asia. “We have an India first policy and we believe that India is the big brother in the region, not China,” said Mohammed Shainee, Minister of Fisheries and Agriculture. She is also the chairperson of the all-party talks committee.
Representatives from 20 parties sat around Sonia Gandhi’s dinner table at her 10, Janpath residence in New Delhi on Tuesday as the UPA chairperson looked to forge a broader front against the BJP ahead of the 2019 elections.
The Kerala government, along with the state Disaster Management Committee, sounded an alert along its coast in view of a well marked low pressure over the Indian Ocean, asking officials to ensure a return of fishermen engaged in deep-sea fishing. The low pressure is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next 48 hours, the Met office said.
Abu Salem, the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the encroachment on his ancestral land in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district. Salem is currently serving a life imprisonment in Mumbai Central Jail for the 1993 blasts.
Irate guardians staged a noisy protest after authorities of a Kolkata girls school levelled allegations of lesbianism against 10 of its students. Accusing the management of Kamala Girls School in south Kolkata of having forcibly obtained in writing admission of indulging in lesbianism from their wards, the guardians stormed the room of the acting headmistress and engaged in a verbal duel with her.
The Bombay High Court refused to grant interim relief to actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in the AIB row. The actors were booked in 2015 for allegedly using obscene and abusive language while participating in the event AIB knockout. The actors had filed petitions last month before the court after they received summons from the Pune police over the matter.
Even as Amit Shah is looking forward to BJP’s ‘golden era’, thousands of rugged hands, swollen eyes and blistered feet in India’s financial capital has set off a ‘red’ alert for ‘team saffron’. More than being a march for rights, the farmers’ protest in Mumbai resurfaces India’s culture of peaceful, non-violent resistance. From Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March in 1930 to Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement in 2013, India has always set examples for the world to fight injustice without weapons. Despite making its way into the North-East, the saffron party’s celebrations could not last long with red flags emerging in the west, where the Left had been insignificant. The farmers’ protest may lead to a revival of the Left.
A cold killer' (Luciano Spalletti), 'Rude and Uneducated' (Franz Beckenbauer) and 'The enemy of football' (Volker Roth) - these are some of the names that current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been called as over the years. Arguably, the most hated guy in modern day football, Mourinho has one particular trait that seems to come to the fore, time and time again — effectiveness! Manchester United's stunning win against Liverpool was the perfect example of Mourinho's pragmatism, coupled with his team's effectiveness in front of the goal.
The ‘Long March of Farmers’, steered by the Maharashtra unit of the CPM’s farmers’ wing, the All India Kisan Sabha, was the latest in a string of farmers’ protests Maharashtra has seen in a year. Take a look.
Even as Amit Shah is looking forward to BJP’s ‘golden era’, thousands of rugged hands, swollen eyes and blistered feet in India’s financial capital has set off a ‘red’ alert for ‘team saffron’. More than being a march for rights, the farmers’ protest in Mumbai resurfaces India’s culture of peaceful, non-violent resistance. From Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March in 1930 to Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement in 2013, India has always set examples for the world to fight injustice without weapons. Despite making its way into the North-East, the saffron party’s celebrations could not last long with red flags emerging in the west, where the Left had been insignificant. The farmers’ protest may lead to a revival of the Left.
A cold killer' (Luciano Spalletti), 'Rude and Uneducated' (Franz Beckenbauer) and 'The enemy of football' (Volker Roth) - these are some of the names that current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been called as over the years. Arguably, the most hated guy in modern day football, Mourinho has one particular trait that seems to come to the fore, time and time again — effectiveness! Manchester United's stunning win against Liverpool was the perfect example of Mourinho's pragmatism, coupled with his team's effectiveness in front of the goal.
The ‘Long March of Farmers’, steered by the Maharashtra unit of the CPM’s farmers’ wing, the All India Kisan Sabha, was the latest in a string of farmers’ protests Maharashtra has seen in a year. Take a look.
Edited by: Puja Menon
