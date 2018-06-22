English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18.com Daybreak | Cong's New Plan in MP, Mehbooba's Predicament and Other News You May Have Missed
Weighing in: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said that a split within the PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) was possible and he would not be surprised if some MLAs of the party decide to explore the option of joining the BJP. In an exclusive interview to News18’s Pallavi Ghosh, Abdullah said that it is possible that a pressure group forms in the PDP which would want to ally with the BJP to return to power.
News18 impact: Following outrage, regional passport officer Vikas Mishra, who was under fire for harassing an inter-faith couple, was transferred to Gorakhpur a day after the incident. Following the transfer the officer claimed on Thursday that the questions he had asked the couple regarding their faith were a part of his duty as difference in documents could pose a “danger to national security”.
Surprise upset: With five months to go for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, the Congress on Thursday sprung a surprise by announcing that Dalit leader Surendra Chaudhary would be the party’s choice for deputy chief minister post if it comes to power in the state. The move marks the end of conjecture regarding expected strategic alliance between the Congress and BSP, which was being touted as a ‘game-changer’ in the MP, where the BJP has been in power for three consecutive terms.
No entry: For the fourth time in a row, the Prime Minister’s Office has denied an appointment to Kerala Chief Minister and Left leader Pinarayi Vijayan. The CM and an all-party delegation was planning to meet PM Modi to discuss disparities in ration allocation meant for Kerala.
Unsure waters: As Justice Chelameswar prepares to demit office on Friday, the major change in the Collegium might cause further delay to the already deferred process of elevation of Uttarakhand High Court judge KM Joseph. After the Centre sent back its recommendation of Joseph, the Supreme Court had in May agreed to reiterate it’s his sanction for the judge. However, it is yet to formally move on the same.
Ingenious theft: A 47-year old auditor was arrested in Kerala’s Thrissur district on Thursday for allegedly using the email id of a member of Qatar’s royal family and illegally amassing a sum of Rs 5.2 crore. Police said that Sunil Menon, who had worked in various countries in the Gulf, including Qatar, for around 15 years, was arrested on the charges of duping Qatar’s Museum Authority by faking the email id of a royal.
Fitness goals: Amma Nanammal, the 98-year-old yoga expert from Tamil Nadu, is perhaps the oldest Yoga guru in India. She can curl into any Yoga asana effortlessly with extraordinary skill. Yes, age is just a number for her. On International Yoga Day, here’s celebrating this extraordinary nonagenarian.
Transgender Poets: India’s first government-sponsored poetry meet for transgenders--‘Transgender Poets' Meet’-- is set to be held in Kolkata on July 17. However, transgender activist Ranjita Sinha, who is also a member of the Bengal Transgender Development Board, opposed the move and claimed that such events with a handful of transgender people would hardly enable the community establish their dignity in society.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rose into prominence within a short span of time in southern Kashmir and gradually turned it into its bastion. The party’s popularity was attributed mainly to Mehbooba Mufti, the daughter of its patron Mufti Muhamad Sayeed who played the soft separatism and human rights card right from its foundation in the year 1999. Senior journalist Khalid Hussain explains why today after being dumped by the BJP, Mufti faces the immediate challenge of keeping her flock together and finding a way around to woo the voters in her once stronghold.
Coalition governments in Jammu and Kashmir have always been unstable. Since 1947, of the five coalition governments that the state witnessed, only the National Conference-Congress alliance from 2009 to 2015 lasted a full term. The other four collapsed mid-way, triggering long spells of violence, instability and democratic vacuum. News18 looks back at J&K's tumultuous coalitions.
