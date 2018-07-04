English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18.com Daybreak | Govt Raps WhatsApp, Gujarat Cong MLA Joins BJP & Stories You May Have Missed
An Indian man holds a banner during a protest against a spate of violent attacks across the country targetting the country's Muslim minority, in New Delhi,. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal)
MLA poached: In its bid to strengthen the party’s position ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party has won over senior Congress leader Kunvarji Bavaliya, and has also given him a ministerial berth in the Vijay Rupani cabinet. After his anti-party comments over the past month, Bavaliya resigned as a five-time Congress MLA from Gujarat's Jasdan and then turned up at the state BJP headquarters to join the party.
Burari mystery: The police suspect that the Bhatia family, whose 11 members were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their house on July 1 at Burari in North Delhi, might have been suffering from 'shared psychosis.' According to police, all the family members believed the 45-year-old son's delusion of talking to his dead father.
Chidambaram trial: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told the Delhi High Court that custodial interrogation of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram is a must to ascertain the truth behind the conspiracy in the INX Media Case. Submitting its response in the HC on Tuesday, CBI maintained that the agency requires to arrest and interrogate Chidambaram because “during the investigation conducted so far, a strong prima facie case has emerged showing involvement of the petitioner in the aforesaid offences and a larger conspiracy is unfolding”.
Up for grabs: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday deliver its verdict on who should wield power in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal or L-G Anil Baijal. On Wednesday, a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra will pronounce the verdict on a batch of appeals filed by the Delhi government challenging Delhi High Court's order holding the Lieutenant Governor as the administrative head of the national capital.
WhatsApp rebuked: The government has asked WhatsApp to take immediate measures to curb the dissemination of “irresponsible and explosive messages” through its service. The directive comes in the wake of a string of lynching incidents that have largely been triggered by rumours circulated on the messaging application.
AMU reservations: The Aligarh Muslim University is in the eye of a political storm again. This time it is for not providing reservation to its Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and Agra MP Ram Shankar Katheria met the authorities of the university on Tuesday to discuss the issue.
Madrasa reforms: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to propose a new dress code for students studying in madrasas affiliated to the State Madrasa Board. As part of its efforts to modernise madrasa education, the government plans to do away with the white kurta-pyjama that the students wear at present. The move comes after the government implemented NCERT books in the madrasas of Uttar Pradesh in an effort to bring the students on par with their counterparts in other schools.
Massive mishap: A road over-bridge (ROB) collapsed on rail tracks in suburban Andheri amid heavy rains in Mumbai on Tuesday morning bringing local train services of the Western Railway to a halt. Four persons were reportedly injured in the incident, while one of was id to be critical.
Communal concord: Muslims in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad have lent a hand to the preparations for the Kumbh Mela by demolishing parts of mosques that were obstructing the road-widening project. Work is underway in the old city area of Allahabad ahead of the Mela, which is due early next year and is expected to see millions of devotees throng to the city.
BJP in Kashmir: In what may be the first confirmation of a front of rebel PDP MLAs emerging in Jammu and Kashmir to support the BJP, senior party leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta told News18 that "dissatisfied MLAs" from various parties are likely to come together in the coming days.
Tough stand: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter on Tuesday to warn of strict action against drug smugglers. In a video message, Singh said his government was ready to change laws and take action to rid the state of drug menace, which would not be allowed to continue in Punjab under his tenure. In the last one month, drugs have claimed more than 30 lives in Punjab leading to an anti-drugs campaign by the masses.
Infant criminals: Four boys aged between six and twelve years have been detained for raping a four-year-old in Maharajpur area of Kanpur district. The survivor is undergoing treatment at a government hospital and is out of danger. Police registered an FIR and detained the accused.
Miracle drug: Can cow urine really cure cancer? Read what oncologists told us.
WhatsApp killings: Nomadic communities, who continue to eke out a living as pastoralists, cattle-keepers, by seeking alms, as fortune tellers, as ‘Bahurupiyas’ or street magicians, come to be picked up easy and killed in distant lands by blood-thirsty mobs. That’s what happened in Dhule on Sunday afternoon. The five individuals lynched and three who escaped mob fury were from the Dongari Nathpanthi Gosavi community, one of the 650-odd tribes under the Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribe (DNT-NT-SNT) rubric. They were at a wrong place at a wrong time doing the wrong work. Here's our report on the latest victims of lynching in Maharashtra.
With a vice-like grip on institutions (especially the academia and the press), the Left has been working overtime to damage the reputation of the nationalist stream. Its propaganda machinery manufactures facts and makes dangerous attempts to show ‘Bharatiya’ identity in poor light. The pride in being 'Bharatiya' and ‘Bharatiyata’ is ridiculed and rationalised. The communists have a deep and sinister design. They have a past of shaming ‘Bharatiya’ so that nationalism is looked down upon. But advocate and former President of JNU’s Student Wing Sandeep Mahapatra questions the purported role played by the communists during the struggle for Independence and in glossing over the fact that Indian communists have always had a very uncomfortable relationship with nationalism.
With a vice-like grip on institutions (especially the academia and the press), the Left has been working overtime to damage the reputation of the nationalist stream. Its propaganda machinery manufactures facts and makes dangerous attempts to show ‘Bharatiya’ identity in poor light. The pride in being 'Bharatiya' and ‘Bharatiyata’ is ridiculed and rationalised. The communists have a deep and sinister design. They have a past of shaming ‘Bharatiya’ so that nationalism is looked down upon. But advocate and former President of JNU’s Student Wing Sandeep Mahapatra questions the purported role played by the communists during the struggle for Independence and in glossing over the fact that Indian communists have always had a very uncomfortable relationship with nationalism.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
