News18.com Daybreak | Hadiya's Freedom, Jadavpur University Protest and Other Stories You May Have Missed
File photo of Hadiya, whose marriage to a Muslim man was annulled by the Kerala High Court last year and later reinstated by the Supreme Court.
In a big victory for freedom of choice, a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra upheld the marriage of Hadiya and Shafin Jahan, ruling it is was her choice to live with whoever she wishes to. The verdict set aside the controversial 2017 ruling by the Kerala High Court, which had given the custody of the 24-year-old to her father Ashokan. The HC had stated that Hadiya was incapable of taking decisions relating to her marriage. This is how Kerala High Court got it wrong in the Hadiya 'Love Jihad' case.
The CBI moved the Supreme Court against the acquittal of the Talwar couple in their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj's murder. The Allahabad High Court had in October 12 last year acquitted the dentist couple, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the 2008 twin murder case.
Massive protests rocked the Jadavpur University campus when a group of students affiliated to Hindu Jagran Manch tried to burn effigies in front of the university. The right-wing students had planned a protest against the alleged involvement of JU students in defacing a statue of Jana Sangh leader Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. Some police officials were also injured in the violent clashes that followed the protests after several Left-leaning students stood up to the right-wing supporters' protests and outnumbered them outside the university gate.
In Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, caste discrimination begins in the classroom. Brijesh Devi, one of the rarely scheduled caste principals, is one of the three teachers in a school which has over 200 students from classes one to five in Baliyakhedi village. “We have no other option but to make children clean the campus and sometimes toilets as well. However, upper caste parents have strictly told us not to involve their children in the process. The upper caste students come in at 9 am and leave around 3 pm. The other children come early to tidy up the school,” said Brijesh Devi.
Enraged over a couple for not obeying his words, a traffic inspector allegedly kicked a two-wheeler and 'killed' a 30-year-old pregnant woman in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district. The accused has been arrested and remanded. The incident happened in Thuvakudi on the Trichy–Thanjavur national highway when Usha was riding pillion on a motorcycle along with her husband Raja.
The Telugu Desam Party pulled out from the NDA government at the Centre over its demand for special status to Andhra Pradesh after months of strained ties with alliance partner BJP.
The Supreme Court pulled up the Centre for coming out with a bulky affidavit of over 700 pages on the issue of inadequate facilities for children living in orphanages and childcare institutions and said it cannot waste everyone's time.
It requires a lot of grit, passion, and sacrifice for a young woman to serve the Indian Armed Forces. Not only this, rigorous training and a strong mental strength to perform at par with the male counterparts is something that keeps testing these women in all quarters. Here are the 5 women officers securing Maritime Boundaries at the Andaman Islands.
Priya Prakash Varrier has made her way into the hearts of a million, overnight after her song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from an upcoming movie Oru Adaar Love went viral on social media. The budding actor also dethroned the likes of Sunny Leone, Deepika Padukone as the most searched celebrity on Google. Do you know how much she’s earning per social media post? here’s the answer.
The Madhya Pradesh government has set up a fund to provide pension to spinsters above 50 years.
Nonagenarian architect and reputed urban planner Balkrishna Doshi has been named this year's winner of architecture's highest honour - the Pritzker Prize, becoming the first Indian to do so.
Have you seen our special series #BeingAWoman? Well, you need to.
Here are some of the stories from the series—
Picking up garbage. Sweeping floors. Typing out speeches. Illustrating comic books. Writing stories. Wrestling professionally. Fighting wars. Making videos. Reporting on current events. Rocking out on a stage. Horse riding. Ballet dancing. Baking cakes. Conducting research on radioactivity. Flying Planes. Do we need one day to celebrate women?
The dancing girls or women of the kothas in Congress House – an enclave of seven buildings surrounded by a mujra complex in Mumbai – had no one heroine to emulate in the 1980s when hit film songs began to take on an upbeat disco tempo, making the lithe-limbed dancers miss quite a few steps in their tightly wrapped sequined saris. Manish Gaekwad writes on his mother, a Kothi dancer in Bombay.
Fifteen Indian women share secret wishes that couldn’t be fulfilled (Because they are not men).
Agree or disagree?
The BJP’s continued victories all over the country has threatened other parties, resulting in their alignment, realignment, and regrouping. One can visualise the temporary pact between state leaders growing into a larger alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. If this alliance were to work well, it might encourage other regional parties and groups to come together and form a Mahagathbandhan. The mahagathbandhan, if it comes together at a national level, may have the Congress Party as its nucleus. The pyramidal structure, formed to take on the BJP in 2019, may give an interesting twist to the Hindi belt politics.
