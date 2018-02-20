English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18.com Daybreak | Justin Trudeau 'Snubbed', Nirav Modi Saga and Other Stories You May Have Missed
File image of Nirav Modi's showroom in Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Shambulal Regar, the Rajasthan man jailed for hacking a Muslim labourer from West Bengal to death two months ago, has released two new incendiary videos from what appears to be his cell in Jodhpur’s central prison, raising question marks over the security apparatus. In the new videos being circulated, Regar makes a long-hate filled rant against Muslims, urging Hindus to unite against “jihadis”. Wearing a hoodie and reading the message from a paper, he makes repeated references to Islamic terrorism, love jiha, and counterfeit currency.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ended the uncertainty over whether he would hold a one-on-one meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and said that he was looking forward to receive him in Amritsar on Wednesday. Singh would be the first major leader to meet Trudeau, who has cut a lonely figure on the first three days of his week-long India visit. The Canadian premier was received by MoS Agriculture Gajendra Singh, not the kind of reception he would have expected. PM Modi and Sushma did not even tweet any welcome message for him.
The prime accused in the Punjab National Bank scam, celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi, is going to be represented in court by an advocate used to high profile cases. Advocate Vijay Aggarwal has represented a number of accused persons in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case. He has represented former Orissa High Court judge, IM Quddussi, who had moved a Delhi court to seek a probe into the alleged leak of certain phone conversations.
The CBI has registered a case against Rotomac pen promoter Vikram Kothari and his family in connection with a case related to the alleged swindling of Rs 3,695 crore of bank loan funds. The scam was earlier estimated at around Rs 800 crore.
Nirav Modi, the kingpin behind the largest banking scam in the country's history, has virtually wrung his arms in the air saying PNB's overzealousness has shut the doors on his ability to clear the dues, which he claimed is much lower than the bank has gone public with. In a letter, Modi wrote on February 15 to the PNB management, a day after the bank disclosed the fraud, he pegged the amount his companies owes to the bank at under Rs 5,000 crore.
The main accused in the rape-murder of 7-year-old Hasini, Dhasvanth, was held guilty and sentenced to death by the Mahila Court in Chengalpet. The convict had burnt the body of the minor victim after raping her last year in Tamil Nadu.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the PNB scam was planned a year before demonetisation and asserted that more influential people are involved in it.
Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bansgaon, Kamlesh Paswan, has been booked along with 25 others over allegations of grabbing land illegally in Yogi Adityanath’s hometown Gorakhpur.
The Bharatiya Janata Party continued to dominate semi-urban areas of Gujarat and won 47 of the 75 municipal seats. However, like in the Assembly election results, the ruling party’s share of seats fell in the civic polls as well and came down from 59 to 47 while the Congress' tally went up from 14 to 16.
Actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who recently became an internet sensation for her wink in a song of a Malyalam movie, moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of an FIR lodged against her in Telangana.
Security forces shot dead a man, believed to be mentally unsound, near the Air Force station in Budgam district of central Kashmir after he tried to enter the high-security area.
Noted Marathi actress Chinmayee Surve-Raghavan faced an obscene situation when a man came out of a car and masturbated in front of her. She filed a complaint with the police, who managed to trace and apprehend the perpetrator within a few hours.
Agree or disagree?
There’s a lot of chatter in the Canadian press about how their rockstar Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is undertaking his first official visit to India, is getting snubbed by the Indian establishment. One reason why Trudeau has been cold-shouldered is the apparent support he and his government have been giving to pro-Khalistan voices in Canada. Two of four Sikh ministers in Trudeau’s cabinet Harjit Sajjan and Amarjit Sohi have both supported radical Khalistani elements in Canada. Is Trudeau getting snubbed in India?
Punjab National Bank must be squirming these last few days, with what its punch line “trusted by millions since 1895” displayed across branches, on bank stationery and in all communication.Trust is a touchy topic for the bank this week. With government being the primary owner of this bank and already committed to continuously infuse capital in many public sector banks to keep them afloat, the tab will directly or indirectly be picked up by the government and by extension, the taxpayers. So while Nirav Modi, the alleged mastermind of this fraud, flees across continents, you and I will have to foot the bill for his extravaganza. Sindhu Bhattacharya writes why it’s time for the government to tighten monitoring of state-run banks.
On reel
Facial hair is trendy worldwide these days, but in Jerusalem, beards have never gone out of style. Take a look.
Also Watch
On reel
Facial hair is trendy worldwide these days, but in Jerusalem, beards have never gone out of style. Take a look.
