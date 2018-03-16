English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18.com Daybreak | Kejriwal Apologises, TDP Set To Exit NDA and Other Stories You May Have Missed
File Photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal apologised to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia and submitted a copy of the written apology to the court in a defamation case that Singh had filed against Kejriwal. Sources say, with a dramatic shift in his approach, Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party may soon approach others who had filed defamation cases against them and seek out of court settlements.
[caption id="attachment_1690461" align="alignnone" width="875"] File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI photo)[/caption]
Days after pulling out its ministers from the union cabinet, the Telugu Desam Party, sources say, may pull out of the NDA and will support a no-confidence motion by YSR Congress against the Narendra Modi government. TDP president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has called a politburo meeting in Amaravati to take a final call on exiting from the NDA. According to sources, he may also call on BSP chief Mayawati and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in a bid to forge new alliances.
Passengers are likely to face harrowing times with IndiGo and GoAir deciding to cancel more than 600 flights this month, of which 480 are by IndiGo alone, following grounding of 11 A320 neo planes with faulty Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines.
CBI sleuths arrested two Kolkata-based businessmen in connection with a bank fraud to the tune of Rs 515 crore. One of the two arrested men are supposedly close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Businessmen Shibaji Panja and Kaustav Ray were booked by the CBI along with their computer manufacturing firm RP Info Systems, for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by Canara Bank.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has uncovered more suspected credit guarantee fraud within the Mumbai branch at the centre of a similar alleged scam worth over $2 billion, according to a complaint filed with the CBI. The alleged embezzlement of around Rs 9 crore involved executives of a little known company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products, according to the complaint filed by PNB with the CBI.
Missing a “heart to heart” chat with “brother” Narendra Modi, VHP chief Pravin Togadia expressed his desire to meet the prime minister and discuss “issues of Hindus and Hindutva” as he feels the Ram Rajya dream is withering away and people are disgruntled with saffron party’s failure to keep up with the ideological promises. His statement came after BJP lost the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to Samajwadi Party after the by-election results were declared on Wednesday.
The Annual Survey of India's City Systems (ASICS), 2017, ranked Bengaluru at the bottom among 23 Indian cities. Conducted by city-based NGO Janaagraha, ASICS evaluates the quality of governance in cities by assessing the quality of laws, policies, institutions and institutional processes that help govern them. Bengaluru scored a mere 3 points, whereas Pune in Maharashtra emerged on the top of the charts with a 5.1 score.
After the historic 'long march' in Maharashtra and 'mahapadav' (mass sit-in) in Rajasthan, the All India Kisan Sabha is now mobilising farmers in Uttar Pradesh to stand up for their rights. A prelude to it was seen in the state capital where a protest march was held on Thursday. Experts say that the CPI (M)'s farmers' wing is trying to tap on the unrest and anger among the farmers. They say that increasing debt and menace of stray cattle due to cow vigilantism are one of the primary causes of discontentment among peasants.
Telengana police has identified the third militant, killed along with Esa Fazli and Syed Owais this week in south Kashmir, as a resident of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana who followed ISIS' ideology and had fled to the Valley last year to join militancy.
The "painful" state of women representation in the judiciary and the absence of “even a single notary” was highlighted in a report submitted by a standing committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice in the Rajya Sabha. “Since Independence, only six women judges have been appointed in the Supreme Court of India. The first of whom was in 1989. The Committee, accordingly, desires that the Bench of Higher Judiciary be reflective of the composition of society and its diversity and recommends that suitable measures be taken to include more and more women judges in both Higher and Subordinate Judiciary,” reads the standing committee report.
In politics, nothing succeeds like success. And in electoral politics, winning elections is the only way to acquire political legitimacy. Nothing, not pedigree, not oratorical skills and not even the best of media management can make a leader out of a politician. By showing remarkable flexibility in stitching an alliance with Mayawati and capitalising it with huge upsets this week, Akhilesh Yadav has settled the leadership issue in the SP once and for all.
Meet Marisa Hamamoto and Piotr lwanicki. Marisa, after overcoming her temporary paralyses started Infinite Flow, a company for dancers, with and without disabilities. Here’s a display of their incredible strength and resilience.
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/X3eiqqGB8dg" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
