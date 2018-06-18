English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18.com Daybreak | AAP's Tussle With L-G, Major Upset at FIFA World Cup And Other Stories You May Have Missed
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs on dharna outside L-G Anil Baijal’s house. (PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal seemed to have softened his stand on Sunday night in the ongoing standoff with Lieutenant General (L-G) Anil Baijal and the IAS Association. As several IAS officers came together to level counter allegations against the Delhi government, saying they are afraid of a lack of security, Kejriwal assured the bureaucrats that they are his 'family'.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s dharna against L-G Anil Baijal has found much-needed support in the chief ministers of the four non-BJP states. In a major show of unity, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joined hands with Left leader and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan along with Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu and Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy to back Kejriwal in his dharna.
Amid the tussle with the L-G and the Centre, Arvind Kejriwal has emerged as an unlikely linchpin for opposition unity. This has come as a surprise because till a few months ago the Delhi CM was seen as a bit of a political pariah.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not give any assurance when she, along with three other chief ministers, raised the political crisis in Delhi with him. Banerjee, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu and Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy had a meeting with PM Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting.
With the show of unity that the four non-BJP CMs showed for Arvind Kejriwal, the Congress hitting out against the AAP stuck as a sore thumb. If there is a message in the solidarity for the BJP, there is also one for the Congress. Together, these parties have 64 seats in the Lok Sabha. The Congress has 48.
Lt Gen. (Retd) DS Hooda writes for News18 on what journalist Shujaat Bukhari and Indian Army soldier Aurangzeb's sacrifice tells us.
The 135 km-long Eastern Peripheral Expressway, after being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in UP’s Baghpat on 27 May, has fallen prey to a series of thefts amounting to Rs 4 crore. Solar panels, barbed wires, iron gates on either sides of the expressway, LED lights installed in underpasses and steel fences have been stolen within less than a month of the inauguration.
A month after it launched the ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir, the BJP-led Union government has decided to not extend it any further. Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Rajnath Singh credited the armed forces for their restraint and asked them to resume operations against terrorists like before.
The UK government has caused outrage with its decision to exclude Indian students from a new list of countries considered low risk in order to facilitate an easier visa application process to UK universities.
Shiv Sena has launched a scathing attack on the Centre's foreign policy and said that the numerous international tours and politics of the BJP-led NDA's dispensation have proved to be inefficient and futile. "India’s security is being bathed in blood every day in the Kashmir valley," said an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana.
Kerala ADGP Sudesh Kumar has been removed as the head of the armed police battalion for allegedly mistreating his junior colleagues and misusing official vehicle.
Football fever is at its peak as the World Cup matches are being played in Russia. In a major upset, world champions Germany were defeated by Mexico 1-0 on Sunday night after a goal by Hirving Lozano.
Companies and trade groups in the US and China have expressed concern over how the escalating trade spat between the world's two biggest economies could affect operations. Beijing retaliated immediately to tariffs on tens of billions in Chinese imports imposed by US President Donald Trump, igniting a trade war that threatens to cut into the pair's massive bilateral trade.
In Patparganj's main market stands Mandir-Masjid. Aptly called so as the two religious structures are right next to each other. Due to new houses and shops, the lanes have gotten narrow but the love, though, remains as wide as ever. Are they at loggerheads always? Can these two religions co-exist? What happens during namaz or aarti? News18 finds out.
In Patparganj's main market stands Mandir-Masjid. Aptly called so as the two religious structures are right next to each other. Due to new houses and shops, the lanes have gotten narrow but the love, though, remains as wide as ever. Are they at loggerheads always? Can these two religions co-exist? What happens during namaz or aarti? News18 finds out.
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
